If you already thought Saira Khan's garden was to die for, then wait until you see how she transformed it for her two children Zach and Amara. The Loose Women star treated them to an epic sleepover over the weekend, complete with a teepee tent and a huge outdoor cinema.

Saira shared a video that showed off her garden makeover, courtesy of Mini wAVe Experience, which she revealed starts at £190. Inside the tent were five inflatable beds for Zach, Amara and their friends, all topped with cushions and duvets. The group could enjoy a mini football table to play on, cushion-making activities and even personalised face masks to help them get to sleep.

WATCH: Saira Khan gives us a tour of her garden

Panning the camera around to their patio area near the house, Saira revealed their white cushioned garden furniture had been positioned to face a huge screen ready for the children to watch movies. "That is an outdoor cinema so tonight you can watch DVDs and just to let you know you are actually having a sleepover in that tent," the mum-of-two told the children, who seemed delighted with the surprise.

The Loose Women star unveiled their incredible outdoor cinema

Explaining the motivation behind the treat, Saira wrote: "Lockdown has played havoc with all our lives, but I think the kids have had it tough. Overnight, they were told no school, no mates, no play dates and life as they knew it changed and they had to adapt, get on with it and carry on. Of course, kids are resilient and they turn to new situations a lot quicker than adults - but gosh I’ve felt for them. Summer holidays are all about friends, no cares in the world and memories that will take them into adulthood."

Saira's children Zach and Amara enjoyed a surprise sleepover

She continued: "I surprised my kids and their friends (they are in a social bubble) to a sleepover and the joy on their faces brought tears to my eyes."

Inside the teepees were plenty of games to entertain the children

Fans were in awe of the impressive sleepover, with one writing: "Oh my goodness I would’ve loved this as a child," and another adding: "What a fabulous idea. And a bargain as well."

