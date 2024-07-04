Mark Cavendish shares ultra-rare photo of four children – see sweet snap

Mark Cavendish collected a major accolade in his career on Wednesday, when the 39-year-old won the Tour de France.

Mark wasn't alone for his major success as he was joined on the podium by his four children, Delilah, 12, Frey, eight, Casper, six, and Ashford, one, who the star held aloft even as she had a small tantrum. Mark's children looked incredibly proud of their father with Delilah holding a bouquet of flowers that he had been gifted and little Casper even sported his father's team's shirt.

© Dario Belingheri Mark was joined by his children on the podium

The professional cyclist shares his four children with former Page 3 model Peta Todd, and he is also a stepfather to her 18-year-old son, Finnbar, although he wasn't present on the podium.

In a lengthy caption, the father-of-four paid tribute to those who supported him throughout his career, and part of the dedication went to his family. "Thank you @petatoddlar and my beautiful children for making me the luckiest man in the world," he enthused.

© Dario Belingheri Mark got a sweet kiss from his youngest

It wasn't just on the podium that Mark's children supported their father, as young Ashford was seen giving her daddy a kiss before the final portion of the race. Ahead of the event, Mark was even seen explaining parts of his sports bike to son Frey and Mark hinted in the past his children might follow in his footsteps.

Speaking to the Mirror in 2023, he said: "Ashford is obsessed with the bike and she's only 11 months. Casper was on his balance bike at the same age. He was never watching Peppa Pig, he was watching cycling and he still does."

© Dario Belingheri Mark showed his son Frey parts of his bike

His other children, however, don't seem too interested, as Mark added: "Delilah used to ride. She started when she was young and I was super proud of it but she kind of drifted away from it. She does gymnastics."

Mark's wife has also hailed their four children as a support system, as she tried her best to help Mark through his difficulties with mental health.

© Joe Maher Mark shares his children with model Peta Todd

Peta explained: "The kids, no matter what else was going on, the normal everyday stuff had to carry on. They still had to have their uniforms ready, they still had to go to school, we still had to listen to somebody who had fallen out with somebody. I like to be in control of things."

SEE: Ronnie O'Sullivan and rarely-seen daughter Lily look identical in new photos

LOOK: Joe Swash's rarely-seen son Harry towers over him in new photo