Meet Justin Rose's rarely-seen children Leo and Lottie - and they are identical to US Open star dad

Meet Justin Rose's rarely-seen children Leo and Lottie - identical to US Open star dad
Justin Rose with his wife and two kids© Instagram

The US Open golf star is a doting dad of two

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Golf star Justin Rose, 43, will be making a reappearance on our TV screens as he prepares to compete in the US Open at Pinehurst Resort, North Carolina this weekend.

But away from the golf course, the athlete, who won the US Open in 2013, is a doting dad of two, raising a son and a daughter with his wife of 18 years Kate Rose, née Phillips.

Join HELLO! In getting to know the professional golfer's family…

Leo Rose

Leo was born in 2009. Though the doting parents largely keep themselves to themselves, Kate will share special family milestones with her Instagram followers.

boy with king charles cavalier© Instagram
Leo is Justin's oldest child

When Leo turned 15 in February, the adoring mother penned: "Happy 15th to my beloved firstborn @leokrose! You made me a Mummy and have kept me on my toes every day since! You are the most original, hilarious, spirited, entrepreneurial, generous, dog loving, fragrance obsessed teen who surprises with your depth of thought. I can’t wait to see what this next year brings you, love you always."

Lottie and Leo in skiing gear on mountain© Instagram
Lottie and Leo went skiing with their parents

The family also enjoyed a skiing holiday where the kids took to the slopes in adorable matching red skiwear. "Beautiful day at the slopes… found a sport 3 out of 4 of us love to do together! Eventually we will find something for all 4 of us," Kate quipped.

Justin rose holding hands with two kids© Instagram
Justin is a doting dad of three

Leo has also featured in sweet holiday pictures with his parents and sister, including this adorable shot where the golfing star is seen walking hand-in-hand with Leo and Lottie. "These are my wishes answered, " Justin's wife wrote. "Walking into 2022 together, even a rare spontaneous moment holding hands."

Lottie Rose

young girl with two horses© Instagram
Lottie competes in horseriding competitions

Lottie was born in 2012. She has followed in her father's sporting footsteps but has ploughed her passion into horseriding. 

Kate rose selfie with daughter in stable© Instagram
Kate is a former pro gymnast

The youngster has competed in several competitions, winning an array of brightly coloured rosettes. Kate also has some strong sporting genes as before she she became an assistant at IMG, she was an international gymnast.

kate rose and daughter smiling at event© Instagram
The couple set up their own charity

Lottie has also been spotted with her parents at events for their charity, the Kate and Justin Rose Foundation which supports underprivileged children in the Orlando area, the Roses’ adopted home. 

justin rose on sofa with wife and kids© Instagram
The family live between London and the Bahamas

The family of four has also supported other charity events, such as the 2021 Horan & Rose event for Cancer Research UK and the Black Heart Foundation.

