Meet Justin Rose's rarely-seen children Leo and Lottie - and they are identical to US Open star dad

Golf star Justin Rose, 43, will be making a reappearance on our TV screens as he prepares to compete in the US Open at Pinehurst Resort, North Carolina this weekend.

But away from the golf course, the athlete, who won the US Open in 2013, is a doting dad of two, raising a son and a daughter with his wife of 18 years Kate Rose, née Phillips.

Join HELLO! In getting to know the professional golfer's family…

Leo Rose Leo was born in 2009. Though the doting parents largely keep themselves to themselves, Kate will share special family milestones with her Instagram followers. © Instagram Leo is Justin's oldest child When Leo turned 15 in February, the adoring mother penned: "Happy 15th to my beloved firstborn @leokrose! You made me a Mummy and have kept me on my toes every day since! You are the most original, hilarious, spirited, entrepreneurial, generous, dog loving, fragrance obsessed teen who surprises with your depth of thought. I can’t wait to see what this next year brings you, love you always."

© Instagram Lottie and Leo went skiing with their parents The family also enjoyed a skiing holiday where the kids took to the slopes in adorable matching red skiwear. "Beautiful day at the slopes… found a sport 3 out of 4 of us love to do together! Eventually we will find something for all 4 of us," Kate quipped. © Instagram Justin is a doting dad of three Leo has also featured in sweet holiday pictures with his parents and sister, including this adorable shot where the golfing star is seen walking hand-in-hand with Leo and Lottie. "These are my wishes answered, " Justin's wife wrote. "Walking into 2022 together, even a rare spontaneous moment holding hands."

Lottie Rose © Instagram Lottie competes in horseriding competitions Lottie was born in 2012. She has followed in her father's sporting footsteps but has ploughed her passion into horseriding. © Instagram Kate is a former pro gymnast The youngster has competed in several competitions, winning an array of brightly coloured rosettes. Kate also has some strong sporting genes as before she she became an assistant at IMG, she was an international gymnast. © Instagram The couple set up their own charity