Kate Hudson shares photo of daughter Rani crying and fans can relate The star is a mum-of-three

Kate Hudson is no stranger to sharing cute photos of her adorable children but her latest Instagram post was not such a happy picture.

The Fabletics founder, 41, posted a photo of her daughter, Rani, in floods of tears and captioned it: "Monday," along with a shrug emoji.

Her fans instantly flooded her stream with comments saying they could totally relate to the little girl’s emotions.

MORE: Kate Hudson shares glimpse inside her kitchen in LA

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Hudson does yoga in her underpants with hilarious consquences

"I understand your pain, my dear," wrote one. "That’s been my last 3 days! But tomorrow is 'Tinkeriffic Tuesday' so cheer up, lil one!"

Another commented: "I feel u baby" and a third said: "I get it rani."

Kate didn’t elaborate on why Rani - who is almost two - was crying but looked completely unfazed by the meltdown.

RELATED: Goldie Hawn divides fans after sharing new photo of lookalike granddaughter Rio

Kate's daughter Rani wasn't happy

Of course, this isn’t Kate’s first rodeo when it comes to dealing with toddler tantrums.

She has two other children, Bingham, nine, and Ryder, 16.

Kate recently opened up about motherhood and her own mishaps when it comes to being a parent.

"I make parenting mistakes all the time," she told Women’s Health magazine. "I've yelled at my kids too much, and I’ve also cursed in front of them, and I also haven’t shown up for things because I was out of town."

MORE: Kate Hudson opens up about her relationship with oldest son Ryder

Kate and Danny are both focused on family

"In no way am I a perfect mother. But at the same time, I have days where I'm like, 'I'm a supermum.' I am cooking, cleaning, doing homework, changing diapers, I worked out. What I’ve learned - and what I’m learning - is that I’m doing the best I can."

Kate - who's sons are from her previous relationships with Chris Robinson and Matt Bellamy - shares Rani with her current boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa.

She told the publication why he’s such a good dad and partner.

"It’s the first time I feel like I have a teammate in this," she said. "His number one priority is family. And when we have our disputes, I feel the thing that allows us to get through them is having the same ultimate goal, and that includes being in each other’s life. It just feels so nice."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.