Kate Ferdinand's fans are all saying the same thing about her holiday bikini photo Was this Kate and Rio's babymoon?

Kate and Rio Ferdinand have been enjoying a special family holiday with his children Lorenz, 14, Tate, 12 and Tia, nine, before they return to school.

RELATED: Kate Ferdinand forced to defend workout routine with new bump photo

The mum-to-be has shared a glimpse inside their idyllic break on Instagram with a stunning new bikini photo. Dressed in a small white two-piece from Vix and matching straw hat from Missoni Mare, Kate showed off her blossoming baby bump as she posed on a cushioned sofa overlooking the ocean. No, we're not jealous in the slightest…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate and Rio Ferdinand announce pregnancy in the sweetest way

"One last trip before school starts... the baby seems to like a holiday," Kate wrote in the caption, and fans rushed to the comments section to compliment the star on her stunning photo. "You look amazing Kate, absolutely glowing," one wrote, while another added: "Omg you look amazing! I need this hat!" A third remarked: "Looking amazing! Pregnancy suits you x."

Kate showed off her baby bump in a white bikini

This is not the only summer holiday Kate and Rio have enjoyed. The couple also jetted off for a family break at the end of July, where Kate once again made fans green with envy with her sun-soaked snaps – including one of her in another pretty bikini, this time in a bright orange colour. Reclining on a wooden lounger, the 29-year-old wrote: "Back home from a last-minute break .... in our favourite place. We really have had the best holiday. Photo credit: Tia (I promised her I would give her credit)." How cute!

White bikini, £210, Vix @ Beach Cafe

Kate did not reveal the exact location of either of their trips, but considering the first boasted views over the mountains and sea and the second featured white sand and crystal blue oceans in the background, we're guessing neither were staycations in the UK!

The mum-to-be showed off another stunning bikini on an earlier holiday

The new photo marks one of the few occasions the former TOWIE star has given fans a glimpse at her pregnancy journey. Kate and Rio announced they were expecting their first child together back in June with a sweet video showing how they broke the news to Rio's three children. Perhaps this was their mini babymoon before they welcome their new arrival?

MORE: Kate Ferdinand shows off her bump in a perfect summer dress from ASOS

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.