Billi Mucklow and Andy Carroll reveal daughter's comic book-inspired name The couple welcomed their third child last week

They welcomed their third child together last week, and now former TOWIE star Billi Mucklow's fiancé Andy Carroll has revealed the unique moniker they have chosen for their newborn daughter.

Sharing a gorgeous photo of proud mum Billi gazing at their little girl, who is sporting a lipstick-stained kiss on her cheek, footballer Andy announced her name on his Instagram on Tuesday.

"Marvel Mae Carroll," Andy penned alongside red heart emojis. "Fairy Tales Do Come True Look At Us We Had You," he added.

Fans of the couple couldn't help but point out that their new addition to the family shares the same name as the Marvel Comic Books, which have given us Spider-Man, X-Men, Iron Man, and many more.

Andy Carroll introduced Marvel Mae on Tuesday

"As a huge Marvel fan, this has made my day!!!!" wrote one. "That name is fabulous. Love it!" added another. A third said: "Gorgeous. Actually love her name."

Billi announced the arrival of Marvel Mae on Instagram last week. Posting an adorable photo of her baby girl, she wrote: "Welcome To The World Baby Girl! You Arrived On Your Big Sister Birthday What a Lovely Surprise. 15-09-20. 6lb4oz. Hope Your Ready To Come Home To Our Crazy House."

Baby Marvel Mae was born on 15 September

Billi and Andy are already parents to Arlo, four, and Wolf, two, while Andy also has daughter Emilie, 11, and son Lucas, nine, from a previous relationship.

Billi and Andy's children

The couple started dating in the summer of 2013 and announced their engagement after a romantic mini-break in Rome in November 2014.

Speaking about her first pregnancy back in 2017, Billi admitted she struggled to adjust to her changing shape.

She told new! magazine: "My body changed quite early in my pregnancy – your whole body shape changes and it took me a while to adapt to that, but I've enjoyed the experience of dressing my bump. I'm finally embracing my bumps, lumps and curves!"

