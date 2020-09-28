Where will Princess Eugenie give birth to her first child? The royal baby is set to be born in early 2021

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are set to welcome their first child in early 2021, and it is not yet known where the royal mum-to-be will choose to give birth.

The Duke of York's youngest daughter, 30, and her husband, 34, currently live at Ivy Cottage in Kensington Palace in London, and there are a number of maternity hospitals close by.

Alternatively, Eugenie and Jack also spend a lot of time at Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York's Windsor abode, Royal Lodge, so they could choose to have their baby closer to Eugenie's childhood home instead.

HELLO! takes a look at where Princess Eugenie could give birth to her first child.

The Portland Hospital, London

Princess Eugenie and her older sister Princess Beatrice were born in the American-owned hospital on Great Portland Street in Westminster in 1990 and 1988 respectively. Sarah Ferguson became the first member of the royal family to give birth in a non-NHS hospital.

The Portland Hospital in London

The private maternity hospital is located just three miles from Ivy Cottage and has seen a number of notable births over the years.

The Duchess of Sussex welcomed Archie, now one, with husband Prince Harry at the Portland Hospital in May 2019.

Princess Beatrice's husband and Eugenie's brother-in-law Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi was also born at the hospital in 1983.

Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital, Paddington

Princess Eugenie could choose to follow in the footsteps of Princess Anne, Princess Diana and the Duchess of Cambridge, who all had their children at the private maternity hospital.

William and Kate leaving the Lindo Wing with Prince Louis in 2018

Maternity packages for a consultant-led normal delivery at the Lindo Wing start from £6,100 for a one-night stay, which includes accommodation for a partner, as well as complimentary meals and a celebration afternoon tea.

St Mary's Hospital is approximately a ten-minute drive from Kensington Palace, making it the closest option for Eugenie and Jack from Ivy Cottage.

Frimley Park Hospital, Surrey

The royal mum-to-be could also opt for the NHS-run Frimley Park Hospital in Surrey, where Eugenie's aunt the Countess of Wessex gave birth to her children Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn.

Frimley Park Hospital in Surrey

The labour ward has 11 birthing rooms with en-suite bathrooms, as well as one room equipped with a birthing pool.

Eugenie could also opt for the Mulberry Birth Centre at Frimley Park Hospital, which has been designed to be a more homely environment, where the focus is on birth without medical intervention.

If the Princess decides to stay with her parents in the lead-up to the birth, the hospital is approximately 15 mins from Windsor.

St Thomas' Hospital, London

Eugenie could choose to have the baby at the place where the father of her child was born. Jack was born at St Thomas' Hospital in Lambeth, London on 3 May 1986.

St Thomas' Hospital in central London

The parents-to-be could opt to have the baby on the NHS at St Thomas' Hospital or Eugenie could deliver her baby in the Westminster Maternity Suite, which costs £5,000 for a normal or assisted delivery.

Home birth

Eugenie may decide to give birth to her first child at home, becoming the first royal to do so in recent years since the Queen.

While home births services were suspended in the UK at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, many Trusts have begun to resume the option for women.

