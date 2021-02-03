Princess Eugenie's virtual baby shower - how the royal mum-to-be could have celebrated The royal baby is due any day now

Princess Eugenie is awaiting the arrival of her first child with Jack Brooksbank this month and like many mothers-to-be during the pandemic, the royal will have faced certain restrictions.

Baby showers have become popular in the UK in recent years but due to the current lockdown in England, expectant mothers have been unable to see friends and families unless they live in the same household.

However, many people have found ways to celebrate special occasions virtually and it's possible that Eugenie's mother, Sarah, Duchess of York and Eugenie's older sister, Princess Beatrice, could have organised a baby shower over Zoom instead.

READ: Gift guide: the perfect baby shower presents for mum and baby

Loading the player...

WATCH: Eugenie and Jack's sweet love story

The trio share an incredibly close bond but have been unable to see one another amid the current restrictions. Eugenie and Jack are currently residing at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage, while Sarah lives nearby at Royal Lodge.

Meanwhile, Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have an apartment at St James's Palace in London.

Sarah, Beatrice and Eugenie share a close bond

Sarah and Beatrice could have also invited some of Eugenie's closest friends to celebrate virtually, including her co-founder of the Anti-Slavery Collective, Julia de Boinville, singer Ellie Goulding, and Cressida Bonas.

And with Sarah showcasing her creative skills on her YouTube series, Storytime with Fergie and Friends, we bet she would have arranged an incredible baby shower set-up for her daughter. No doubt there could have been plenty of virtual games and activities for guests too.

MORE: Will Princess Eugenie break royal birth tradition with first child?

MORE: Princess Eugenie baby name favourites revealed – and they're so cute!

Meghan at her baby shower in New York

The Duchess of Sussex flew to New York for her baby shower in 2019, which was held at the luxurious Mark Hotel in the penthouse suite.

Meghan's closest friends were all in attendance, including Serena Williams, Amal Clooney, makeup artist Daniel Martin and stylist Jessica Mulroney.

The Duchess of Cambridge's sister Pippa Middleton also reportedly hosted a baby shower ahead of Prince George's birth in 2013.

Eugenie's first child is due in mid-February, as exclusively revealed by HELLO! The tot will be 11th in line to the throne when he or she is born and will be the Queen's ninth great-grandchild.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.