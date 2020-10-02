11 weird (but wonderful) advent calendars you'll find on the internet today

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

‘Tis the season for advent calendar shopping! The most common Christmas calendars are filled with chocolate, although beauty advent calendars are a trending holiday treat and many festive revellers appreciate the literal holiday spirit that comes with advent calendars filled with gin, whisky or beer. But there are those who march to the beat of a different drummer boy – and that’s where these wild, weird and wonderful alternative advent calendars come in.

There’s a novelty advent calendar for every unique personality: spooky advent calendars, music advent calendars, advent calendars for couples, and even if you’re into a certain unique food – crackling pork, cheese, popcorn or even Pringles – we’ve tracked down the perfect advent calendar for you.

Shop the best weird advent calendars you'll love

We all have that one person in our lives who would truly appreciate this pork crackling and beer advent calendar with The Snaffling Pig’s most popular flavours like Low & Slow BBQ and Marvellous Maple PLUS 12 cans of the brand's exclusive Snaffling Pig beer: Twisted Tail Pale Ale, Mighty Swine Lager and Wild Hog Session Ale (4.2%). There’s also a version of the advent calendar that comes with the pork alone for £18.

The Snaffling Pig Co Pork Crackling and Beer Advent Calendar, £65, John Lewis

For the social media star who’s #readyforxmas, this selfie advent calendar is the ultimate Christmas countdown. There are 24 themed daily prompts to snap a Christmas selfie with the help of the contents of the box: a paddle with numbers for each day to hold up for your snap, and fun props from Santa hats to antlers and tinsel. Share your pics on social media each day to show off your Christmas spirit.

24 Selfies to Christmas Advent Calendar, £45, Not on the High Street

This unique advent calendar for couples features one date suggestion per day, such as ‘Phones off it’s board game time’ or ‘Dance wherever the music takes you’. Even better, you can personalise it with your names *heart emoji*.

Personalised ‘A date a day’ advent calendar, £30, Etsy

Once you pop, the fun don't stop as they say – and that’s why it’s a good thing that this Pringles advent calendar has 12 days to enjoy! There's a tub of Pringles crisps behind every door in four top flavours.

Merry Pringles Advent Calendar, £19.46, Amazon

Dog lovers rejoice! Your favourite pup can also enjoy a weird but wonderful advent calendar. This pet countdown includes baked dog biscuits with natural ingredients and a personalised keepsake: a ceramic bone with your dog’s name to decorate your tree. The advent calendar itself is a keepsake too since you can refill it yourself year after year.

Personalised Dog Biscuit Advent Calendar, £27.95, Not on the High Street

Dial up the fun with the Haynes Retro Radio Advent Calendar, which will help you build a working FM radio with throwback vibes. There are 24 parts included in the calendar for you to build the gadget one day at a time, meaning you'll have your radio up and running by Christmas Day.

Retro Radio Advent Calendar, £20, Menkind

Get your Christmas celebrations poppin' with Joe & Seph's Gourmet Tipsy Popcorn Store Advent Calendar. Behind each of the 24 doors is a packet of popcorn in unusual flavours like Eggnog, Gin and Tonic, Prosecco and Pale Ale.

Joe & Seph's Gourmet Tipsy Popcorn Store Advent Calendar, £19.50, ​​​QVC

Nothing sparks Christmas joy more than music – and this personalised Spotify advent calendar lines up the perfect festive soundtrack, a selection based on the most popular Christmas songs ever, for the days running up to 25 December. There's an iconic track behind each door – all you have to do is point your phone or iPad at the calendar to hear an Xmas tune to get you in the holiday mood each day.

Personalised Spotify Advent Christmas Calendar, £19.99, Prezzybox

This unusual advent calendar filled with 14 popular Funko Pocket Pops with a spooky theme is a fab choice for a Halloween countdown, but would also appeal to the fan who loves both Christmas AND anything scary 365 days a year.

Funko Pocket POP Spooky Countdown, £31.80, Amazon

Plant some seeds of positivity and growth – and flowers! – for 2021 with this handmade gardening advent calendar filled with ‘seeds and garden wisdoms for the year ahead’ There are 25 mini pegs and two and a half metres of cotton twine to display 24 envelopes, inside of which you’ll find 18 individual seed packets, with varieties that may include Cornflower, Bluebell and Forget-me-not, along with growing instructions and six fact cards.

Gardener Advent Calendar, £35, Not on the High Street

Say cheese! This foodie-friendly advent calendar features 24 mini cheese truckles in eight unique flavours. Behind each door you’ll find such cheeses as Christmas Pudding, Sunday Roast, Orange & Whisky and Charcoal – the 'most unusual but popular' Merry Cheesemas taste.

Merry Cheesemas advent calendar, £39.99, Amazon

