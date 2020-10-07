Katy Perry's blue-eyed baby daughter Daisy is adorable and identical to famous dad – details The Smile hitmaker shares Daisy with Pirates of the Caribbean actor Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom welcomed baby daughter Daisy Dove in August, and the proud parents have been enjoying every moment with her.

While the celebrity couple are yet to share any photos of their newborn, doting dad Orlando appeared on Ellen on Wednesday to talk about life with his baby girl.

"Daisy Dove is my little mini-me/ mini mum/ mini Kate," he gushed as he spoke about the newborn.

"The eyes look like her, but it was funny because when she first came out she was like me. It was like 'it's a mini me' but fortunately she got those Katy blues which is perfect," he continued.

"But then she sort of she looked like my mum so I got confused because Katy's breast feeding this mini-me/ my mini-mum so it was a bit confusing," the star joked.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's baby daughter has her mum's blue eyes

What's more, Daisy is already sleeping through the night thanks to her dad chanting to her and helping her relax.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star revealed he "chants to sooth the baby" adding that "she loves it" so much so, that he is "winning the daddy points".

"She is [sleeping through the night] it's always a process, she's now sleeping from 9pm-7am which is incredible, it's a blessing," the dad-of-two revealed.

Daisy is Orlando's second child. The actor is also father to nine-year-old Flynn, who he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

Orlando is also a doting dad to son Flynn

On Flynn's bond with his baby sister, Orlando told Ellen: "He's very well versed in little babies, his mum has a couple of little bubbas and he's the best.

"He's wonderful. We are all doing a lot of schooling remotely and have been at home a lot and there's been a lot of time for nesting and getting him to help take care of the baby – sort of!"

Katy and Orlando welcomed Daisy in August

Katy and Orlando announced Daisy's arrival via UNICEF - they are Goodwill Ambassadors for the charity - sharing a black and white image of their newborn holding onto her dad's finger.

They said they were "floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter," adding that they feel "lucky" and "grateful" to have been able to deliver their child so peacefully.

