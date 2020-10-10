Lisa Faulkner shares powerful message about adoption The famous mum took to Instagram

Lisa Faulkner shared a touching post about parenthood on Friday, regramming a beautiful message from Adoption UK.

It read: "Respond to your children with love in their worst moments, their broken moments, their angry moments, their selfish moments, their lonely moments, their frustrated moments, their inconvenient moments.

"Because it is in their most unlovable human moments that they feel most need to feel loved."

Lisa adopted her teenage daughter Billie with her first husband Chris Coghill in 2008, and although she prefers to keep her out of the spotlight, doting mum Lisa has occasionally opened up about Billie in the past.

Lisa shared the post on Instagram

Last year, the former EastEnders actress even revealed that Billie was set to be her best woman at her wedding to John Torode, which took place last October, during an exclusive interview with HELLO!.

Ahead of the 2019 ceremony, Lisa told the magazine: "She's very excited about it, and about wearing a great dress. It's all about the dress."

Lisa did share a peek inside her daughter's birthday celebrations over summer

The mother-of-one even recalled the exact moment she fell in love with her daughter Billie.

"We were singing Incy Wincy Spider and she wouldn’t stop singing it, saying: 'Again, again!'" said the TV presenter and cookery writer.

"And then she put her dummy on my nose and I remember thinking: 'Here I am. I will be everything you need me to be.' And that was it."

Billie was 18 months old when she was placed for adoption with Lisa, who had spent years trying to have her own child.

"The first week was: 'Oh, wow.' The second week was: 'Oh my God.' And the third week was: 'Okay, I've got to step up,'" said Lisa of those first few weeks of parenthood.

