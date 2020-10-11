Katy Perry's baby Daisy gets a lot of attention following Orlando Bloom's latest post The Smile hitmaker and Pirates of the Caribbean star welcomed their first child in August

Orlando Bloom has been busy looking after his baby daughter Daisy following her arrival in August, and has been keeping a low profile on social media.

MORE: Katy Perry's blue-eyed baby daughter Daisy is adorable - and identical to famous dad

But over the weekend, the Pirates of the Caribbean star took to Instagram to share a new photo of himself enjoying some time at the gym.

The Hollywood actor shared a selfie of himself following a workout session, and while fans liked the picture, it was his baby Daisy that they really wanted to see.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Katy Perry shows fans around baby Daisy's nursery

In the comments, one follower wrote: "And waiting for a Daisy picture," while another wrote: "Where's Daisy's photo?" A third added: "Please can you show us a photo of Daisy?"

Orlando Bloom's fans asked him for a photo of Katy Perry and Daisy after he shared a gym selfie

Orlando shares daughter – full name Daisy Dove Bloom – with fiancée Katy Perry, and recently opened up about the first few weeks with his newborn during an appearance on The Ellen Show.

The proud dad revealed that Daisy looks identical to him and his mum, but with Katy's blue eyes.

MORE: Katy Perry's baby Daisy's first photo and name meaning - all we know

READ: Katy Perry's baby Daisy takes centre stage in star's new post

"Daisy Dove is my little mini-me/ mini mum/ mini Kate," he gushed as he spoke about the newborn.

"The eyes look like her, but it was funny because when she first came out she was like me. It was like 'it's a mini me' but fortunately she got those Katy blues which is perfect," he continued.

Katy and Orlando welcomed daughter Daisy at the end of August

What's more, Daisy is already sleeping through the night thanks to her dad chanting to her and helping her relax.

The doting dad revealed he "chants to soothe the baby" adding that "she loves it" so much so, that he is "winning the daddy points".

MORE: New mum Katy Perry looks unrecognisable with red hair

"She is [sleeping through the night] it's always a process, she's now sleeping from 9pm-7am which is incredible, it's a blessing," the dad-of-two revealed.

The name Daisy has an extra special meaning to Katy

Daisy is Orlando's second child. The actor is also father to nine-year-old Flynn, who he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

Of Flynn's bond with his baby sister, Orlando told Ellen: "He's very well versed in little babies, his mum has a couple of little bubbas and he's the best.

READ: Inside Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's gorgeous home with baby Daisy

"He's wonderful. We are all doing a lot of schooling remotely and have been at home a lot and there's been a lot of time for nesting and getting him to help take care of the baby – sort of!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.