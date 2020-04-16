Emma Willis took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal that her children - Isabelle, Ace, and Trixie-Grace - had treated her to a relaxing, homemade spa day – but that it ended in disaster when they decided to throw water all over her. The Big Brother host shared two hilarious photos of their efforts. In the first, the doting mum could be seen laying on her front on a pillow and duvet, which her kids had placed on the floor. On her back, pads of cotton wool were visible, and the moment looked incredibly tranquil. Emma wrote: "The kids invited me to their 'spa' today."

In the next snap, however, Emma could be seen pulling a funny face, with her hair all over her face. The pillow was covered in water, and the doting mum added the caption: "Then proceeded to chuck water all over me."

Emma shared the photos on Instagram

Emma is currently self-isolating at home with her husband Matt Willis and their children. The family live in a beautiful big house in Hertfordshire, and are fortunate enough to have plenty of space to spend this period of isolation in. Emma and Matt have taken to homeschooling their children during the coronavirus lockdown, and Emma's recent photo revealed a look at their dining table, which is long enough for the whole family to work on together!

What’s more, the three creative kids have an enormous garden to burn off steam in, with a huge lawn and uninterrupted views across the fields and countryside behind their home – not to mention a fun wooden playhouse! The couple also has a cream piano in their home – the ideal spot for Matt to compose songs, or for their children to learn to play during the coronavirus pandemic. The Busted singer's BRIT Awards take pride of place on top of the instrument, how cool!

