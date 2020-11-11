Gemma Atkinson concerned over daughter's future as she asks fans for help Gemma and Gorka's daughter will be two in July next year

Gemma Atkinson has been open about motherhood since welcoming her daughter Mia in July 2019. The former Strictly Come Dancing star usually shares the high and lows of being a parent with her loyal followers and even turns to them for advice - as she did once again earlier this week.

Sharing two gorgeous snaps of her and Gorka Marquez's daughter, she revealed she wants Mia to interact with children her age but is worried about enrolling her into nursery.

"Parent advice please!!! It makes me sad that Mia has missed out on so much interaction with other children this year. Before lock down she had 3 baby group classes and she loved it! Out walking if she sees other children she stops and points at them all smiles and nattering away," she said.

"I'm thinking of enrolling her at a nursery 2 mornings a week next year. I'm extremely lucky I'm able to have my mornings with her so the mum guilt will be stupidly high taking her when it's not needed for practical reasons shall we say, but I feel for her benefit it's very much needed.

Gemma shared the cutest snap of Mia as she debated whether or not to enrol her in nursery

"She's not 2 until July though, so is it too young to be leaving her when she loves her mornings home with me?! I don't know what to do," she ended her post.

Of course the radio presenter was comforted by her followers, with one writing: "You know best! You are her mummy and if you think she needs more child interaction then go for it!"

Gemma finally listened to her followers' advice

A second added: "I would say go for it. Mia will benefit from it all the way, interaction is so important. But it also gives you a little bit of time for YOU xx," whilst a third remarked: "The mum guilt will be there no matter what you. As mums we can't beat it. If you think she'll enjoy it, give it a go. X."

And it seems all the positive comments was the boost that Gemma needed as she later revealed she would be visiting a few nurseries.

"P.S: Took your advice on the nursery front and have booked a few to visit. Thank you!!," she wrote on her Instagram Stories.