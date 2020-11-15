Kate Lawler reveals sex of unborn baby The Virgin Radio star is expecting her first child

Kate Lawler revealed that she was pregnant back in September as part of an exclusive interview and photoshoot with HELLO!.

Now the star has revealed the sex of her baby in a post on Instagram.

MORE: Kate Lawler opens up about fears for baby as she shares sweet bump evolution picture

Drumroll please… She's having a girl!

On Sunday, the clearly delighted DJ shared a video which started with a black balloon reading: "Boy or Girl?"

The sweet clip then showed her dog snoozing and panned to reveal a tiny pair of glittery pink trainers alongside her partner's face, who looked a little beleaguered.

It then flipped to show Kate holding her dog with the little trainers in her other hand as she laughed.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Lawler reveals sex of her baby

The DJ captioned the video: "My long term plan to assume total control over the household is nearly complete (Just kidding).

We are both delighted to share with you all, that we are having a little girl. Happy Sunday everyone. x."

READ: Exclusive: Coronation Street's Victoria Ekanoye expecting first child with Jonny Lomas

MORE: Strictly's Kara Tointon shows off baby bump in gorgeous shimmering gown during last outing before lockdown

Kate's fans were thrilled and their comments included: "Yaaaay," "Huge congrats!!! Girls are the best," and: Looking forward to a brighter world with your little one in it, she has a shiny example of a woman in you Kate! Congratulations xx."

The 40-year-old, who won Big Brother back in 2002, is engaged to her partner, dad-to-be Martin.

The couple are expecting their first baby in February.

In her HELLO! interview, the Virgin Radio Drive-time presenter revealed that she didn't previously feel ready to have a baby but changed her mind as she got older.

Kate and Martin are expecting their first child in February

Kate said: "I have never felt more ready. For a lot of my life, I did feel pressurised and I wasn't ready."

She went on: "You have to do what's right for you. I think I am going to be a much happier person knowing that I did this when I wanted to."

Kate and Martin decided to start a family after their wedding was postponed.

"This was completely planned," Kate confirmed.

"The wedding got cancelled and I wasn't thinking about a baby at all. But when we rebooked it for the following year, a few of our friends and family said we could have a baby between now and then. I laughed.

The couple tried for a baby after their wedding was cancelled

"But then I turned 40 in May and suddenly I felt grown up and like I was ready for something and I didn't know what it was.

"We realised we would have to start trying straight away to avoid having a newborn at the wedding. So we did. We gave it one shot. And it happened!"

Discovering that she had fallen pregnant so quickly was an even bigger surprise because doctors had told Kate that her egg count was in the bottom five per cent for her age range.

"I knew the decision would be taken out of my hands eventually as I didn't have many eggs left, and I felt sad at the thought of not being able to conceive if we left it too late so that's when I knew I was ready."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.