Goldie Hawn is a doting grandmother in rare family photo at daughter-in-law's baby shower The Hollywood star and Kurt Russell's son Wyatt is set to become a dad for the first time

Goldie Hawn looked every inch the doting grandmother as she posed alongside her daughter-in-law Meredith Weasel at her baby shower over the weekend.

The actress – who is expecting her first baby with Goldie's son Wyatt Russell – shared a sweet photo from her special day on Instagram, featuring the Hollywood star and Kate Hudson.

In the photo, the mum-to-be posed with her guests at the event, who were all wearing floral crowns.

The group stood in front of a giant helium 'Baby' balloon, and Meredith reassured her followers that everyone had been tested for coronavirus beforehand.

In the caption, she wrote: "Cat (baby) is out of the bag! But still very much in the bag (placenta). What a wild gift to carry this sweet life. My soulmate/ husband and I are overjoyed.

"Thanks to my California nearest and dearest for this magical, heavily covid tested day."

The new baby will be Goldie and Kurt Russell's seventh grandchild. The celebrity couple are the proud grandparents to four grandsons and two granddaughters.

Kate is mum to Ryder, Bingham and Rani, while Oliver Hudson is dad to Wilder, Bhodi and Rio.

Goldie Hawn at daughter-in-law Meredith's baby shower

Goldie was present at the births of all her grandchildren, and when it came to Bingham's arrival, the star was even ordering pizza in the delivery room!

As a result, Kate had to have a word with her mum before she gave birth to her youngest child Rani.

Reflecting on the experience during an appearance on The Ellen Show, Kate said: "When I had Rani you were in the room again. We had a different experience."

Meredith with sister-in-law Kate Hudson

Goldie replied: "Yes, I had to ask your permission this time as last time it happened I ate too many Doritos in front of you, bought you a Lotus which is the worst thing to ask a pregnant woman, and you asked me to please put down my pizza.

Meredith and Wyatt Russell are expecting their first child

"Then when I had whatever, you leaned over and said 'Mum, shut up!' while you were going through one of your major contractions."

She continued: "So this time I was careful, and I asked: 'Would it be okay? Do you want me in the room?' So I did ask permission, see I am a really fair mum."

The baby will be Goldie and Kurt Russell's seventh grandchild

The First Wives Club star adores nothing more than spending time with her grandchildren, and previously told Australian Women's Weekly: "A good family is the answer to happiness. I look at our kids and grandchildren and there's nothing in the world that could make me as proud as I am of all of them."

"Being a grandmother is amazing, I love it. It brings incredible joy. Family is so important," she added.

