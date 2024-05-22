Goldie Hawn dotes over newborn baby grandchild in joyful family photo

Goldie Hawn loves spending time with her family, which is growing bigger and bigger!

The Hollywood star became a grandmother for the eighth time in February after her youngest son Wyatt Russell welcomed his second son Boone with wife Meredith Hagner.

Baby Boone has largely been kept out of the spotlight, but earlier in the month to mark Mother's Day, Meredith shared a heartwarming photo of Goldie planting a kiss on baby Boone's tiny head.

The doting grandmother was all smiles as she doted on Boone, while relaxing outside in the backyard of her family's home in LA.

Boone was wearing a bright blue babygrow, while Goldie looked stylish in a white sunhat. Wyatt and Meredith are also parents to three-year-old son Buddy.

Goldie Hawn doting over her youngest grandchild, Boone Joseph Russell

Goldie's oldest son Oliver Hudson, meanwhile, shares three children with wife Erinn, while her daughter Kate Hudson is also a mom-of-three.

The award-winning actress enjoys nothing more than being a grandparent, and gave a rare insight into her family life away from the spotlight during an interview with Australian Women's Weekly.

© Getty Images Goldie with Kurt Russell and their son Wyatt

She said: "A good family is the answer to happiness. I look at our kids and grandchildren and there's nothing in the world that could make me as proud as I am of all of them."

Wyatt. meanwhile, previously opened up about what kind of grandmother Goldie is. The actor told Entertainment Weekly shortly after the arrival of his son, Buddy: "Starting with my brother's or my sister's first child, they're Gogo and Gogi. My dad, his wine that he makes is called Gogi because his nickname in life was Gogi, and my mom's nickname in life was Gogo. So those are what the kids call 'em."

© Getty Images Wyatt and wife Meredith Hagner are parents to sons Buddy and Boone

When baby Boone was born, his arrival was announced to the world on social media alongside a picture of Wyatt and Meredith kissing while cradling their newborn son.

"Boone Joseph Russell. Born Feb 13, a week before his due date," Meredith wrote beside the picture. She added: "8 pounds 3 oz of heaven. Hearts overflowing," alongside a red heart emoji.

© Todd Williamson Goldie is always happiest when surrounded by her family

Wyatt, like his older siblings, has followed in his parents' footsteps in the entertainment industry, although is notoriously private when it comes to doing interviews.

However, the actor previously gave a rare insight into his personal life during an appearance on Good Morning America. On the topic of fatherhood, he said: "It's everything everyone says it is. The best way I can describe it - and I was talking about it with my wife - is every love song you ever heard is not about your partner, it's about your kids."

© Matt Winkelmeyer Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell are couple goals

Wyatt and Meredith started dating in 2015 after they were both cast in the film Folk Hero & Funny Guy and after three years of dating, Wyatt proposed on Christmas Day in 2018 surrounded by their family in Wyatt's native Colorado.

Meredith shared the moment on Instagram: "The love of my dang life proposed to me. He is the best guy in the world," she wrote, alongside a photo of herself having just jumped into Wyatt's arms as their pet dogs jumped around their feet excitedly. "It was an epic surprise surrounded by our closest family and I would give the proposal 5 stars on yelp!!!!!"