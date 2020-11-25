James and Ola Jordan's baby daughter Ella reaches exciting new milestone - watch

James Jordan took to Instagram on Tuesday to reveal his baby daughter Ella has reached a huge new milestone - by taking her first baby steps!

In the heartwarming clip, the nine-month-old tot was seen walking with a pink Little Dutch Baby walker – the perfect stroller for her to learn to take her first steps. "Well done," the doting dad said, while wife Ola remarked: "Where are you going?"

WATCH: James Jordan reveals baby Ella has reached a new milestone

Although some babies begin walking at around seven months, others can take up to 18 months or longer.

Since becoming parents for the first time in February, there's no denying how much the couple have been relishing every moment with their little girl. Both Ola, 38, and James, 42, regularly keep fans updated by documenting their journey on social media with cute clips and pictures.

They have also opened up about their new lives in their parenting column for HELLO!. Last month, the couple took the plunge and decided to relocate their daughter into her own bedroom. "My dad said, 'You should start putting her in her own bed or you'll be making a rod for your back later on. I think you should do it,'" James explained.

James and Ola became parents in February

Meanwhile, the professional dancers, who married in 2003, had a difficult three-year journey to become parents, which saw them turn to IVF. They welcomed Ella via Caesarean section at 9.20am on 27 February.

Sharing their happy news with HELLO! at the time, new mum Ola gushed: "As soon as they put her on my chest, she stopped crying and opened her eyes and looked at me. Our bond was there from the first second."

