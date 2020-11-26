Katy Perry talks motherhood and baby daughter Daisy – and it's so relatable The American Idol judge welcomed daughter Daisy Dove in August

Katy Perry became a first-time mum in August following the arrival of her daughter Daisy Dove.

The Smile hitmaker is loving nothing more than looking after her newborn, but has admitted that it was hard being away from her so soon after she was born to film the upcoming series of American Idol.

MORE: Katy Perry's new baby photo confuses fans - and even Orlando Bloom!

Chatting to Entertainment Tonight, she said: "You know, it's hard a little bit these first couple of days away and not being able to be there."

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Katy Perry reveals adorable Daisy Dove name necklace

Luckily for Katy, fiancé Orlando Bloom has been at home, and she praised him, adding: "But daddy's doing a great job. Daddy has stepped in."

MORE: Katy Perry's daughter Daisy steals the show in latest post

MORE: Inside Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's gorgeous home with baby Daisy

The award-winning singer is incredibly grateful for her role as a judge on the hit singing competition, and has been enjoying balancing work and motherhood.

Katy Perry opened up about working following daughter Daisy's arrival

She said: "It's amazing. I'm so grateful for this opportunity and for this job, and to be able to continue to inspire other people to go after their dreams."

Daisy is Katy's first child and Orlando's second. The Hollywood star is also a dad to nine-year-old son Flynn, who he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

MORE: New mum Katy Perry looks unrecognisable with red hair

READ: Katy Perry shares incredible portrait of her and baby Daisy

Orlando opened up about Flynn bonding with his baby sister during a recent appearance on The Ellen Show, telling the chat show host that he is "very used" to newborns as he already has two younger brothers – Miranda's sons Myles and Hart, who she shares with husband Evan Spiegel.

Katy and Orlando Bloom are enjoying getting to know daughter Daisy

While on The Ellen Show, Orlando also revealed that Daisy looks identical to him and his mum, but with Katy's blue eyes. "Daisy Dove is my little mini-me/ mini mum/ mini Kate," he gushed as he spoke about the newborn.

The celebrity couple welcomed Daisy in August

"The eyes look like her, but it was funny because when she first came out she was like me. It was like 'it's a mini me' but fortunately she got those Katy blues which is perfect," he continued.

MORE: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom make exciting change to family

What's more, Daisy is already sleeping through the night thanks to her dad chanting to her and helping her relax.

Daisy has been inundated with gifts since her arrival

The Pirates of the Caribbean star revealed he "chants to soothe the baby" adding that "she loves it" so much so, that he is "winning the daddy points".

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.