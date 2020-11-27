Amanda Holden delights with unseen childhood photos of her daughters The Heart FM star had some exciting news to celebrate…

Amanda Holden celebrated some exciting news on Thursday and treated fans to a glimpse at never-before-seen childhood photos of her daughters Lexi and Hollie.

The BGT star posted a montage of snaps on Instagram of her children celebrating Christmas in honour of the first play of her festive single, Home for Christmas, on Friday.

The images include youngest daughter Hollie dressed in costume for a school nativity play, Lexi surrounded by presents, the siblings posing together with their news toys, and a lovely family snapshot with husband Chris Hughes.

Captioning the post, Amanda wrote: "Reflecting on Christmas Past... tomorrow, get ready for a Christmas 'Present'. Tune into @thisisheart in the morning to hear my Christmas single #HomeforChristmas."

Needless to say, fans were quick to react to the intimate peek inside the Holden/Hughes household over the festive season. "Super cute and so adorable!" commented one. Another wrote: "That's the sweetest, cutest video ever." A third added: "Oh my god they were so tiny. God bless your beautiful girls."

Amanda shared unseen photos of her daughters

Amanda recently celebrated the huge success of her debut album, Songs From My Heart, which was 2020's biggest-selling debut record by a UK female artist. Writing on Instagram she said: "Thank you, everyone, for making 'Songs From My Heart' the biggest selling debut album by a female artist this year so far!!!"

Amanda kicked off the Christmas season early by posing in a risqué Santa outfit last week as she revealed she has already put her tree up.

Amanda delighted fans in her daring Santa outfit

She paired a red fur-trimmed velvet mini dress with stripey tights and a large gold and black belt. Amanda even managed to look sultry with the hood of the dress up over her shiny locks.

The star's 1.6million Instagram followers were very impressed with her daring display. As well as the barrage of flame and love heart emojis, her fans were quick to comment. One said: "You look stunning in that Xmas outfit" and another agreed: "Never lets us down with an impressive outfit. You look sensational."

