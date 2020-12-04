Davina McCall reveals her tearful parenting struggle with homeschooling She spoke on The Jonathan Ross Show

Davina McCall has revealed the sadness and frustration she felt with her children while homeschooling during the UK coronavirus lockdown.

Speaking on The Jonathan Ross Show, which will air on Saturday night, she admitted: "I just got so annoyed and I was so short-tempered.

"I posted something on Instagram saying, 'I've been in tears, I am the worst parent ever, I can't do the teaching, I'm so undisciplined, I feel so terrible for them."

Davina revealed she struggled with homeschooling

She then laughed: "Then my best friend sent me a pic of a quokka. When prey is nearby, they offer up their young so they don't get killed. She said, 'At least you're not a quokka!'"

Davina later opened up about her eldest daughter Hollie leaving for university, adding that she was grateful for the time she had with her family earlier in the year.

WATCH: Davina and Holly Willoughby dye their hair together!

"My daughter Holly, she's just turned 19 she went off to uni in September. To have that time with the three of them together, we'll never get that time again, ever.

"Breakfast, lunch and dinner altogether all the time, was funny, interesting, loud, argumentative, it was all of those great emotions really concentrated."

With boyfriend Michael Douglas

The presenter shares Holly, 19, Tilly, 17, and Chester, 14, with her ex-husband Matthew Robertson.

She is now in a relationship with celebrity hairdresser Michael Douglas. They confirmed their romance in June 2019 after they were pictured attending the Leicester Square premiere of Beatles film, Yesterday.

In September, Davina shared a sweet video of herself with Michael as they shared news of their latest podcast, with plenty of fans reacting to seeing the couple together.

"The way you look at each other," one wrote, followed by heart eye emojis. "Such a gorgeous couple," added another, while a third said: "Lovely chemistry, so good together."