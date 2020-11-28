Gemma Atkinson reveals sad milestone for baby Mia The former Strictly Come Dancing star is a doting mum

Gemma Atkinson shared a bittersweet video with her fans on Saturday.

Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-one revealed that her little girl, Mia, has caught her first cold.

As the doting mum explained in her Stories, she and her daughter, who was born in July 2019, had got up earlier than usual as a result.

Speaking from the sofa while dressed in her bathrobe, the radio presenter and actress shared that Mia wasn't feeling well, but she revealed that it wasn't unexpected, as the little girl recently started going to nursery.

Addressing the camera, the 36-year-old said: "Mia's got her first cold in 16 months. We knew she'd get one starting nursery."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson shares sad news about baby Mia

Gemma went on: "Everyone said, even the nursery teacher said, 'She will get colds here, don't worry.'"

Gemma then shared a couple of the ways she is keeping Mia's mind off her illness – and they were both so cute!

Gemma is a doting mum to little Mia

First she panned the camera to show the 16-month-old watching TV, which featured a replay of Strictly Come Dancing.

Mia's dad Gorka Marquez could be seen dancing with his celebrity partner on this year's series, EastEnders actress Maisie Smith.

"Go Maisie, go Papa! Go Maisie, go Papa!" Gemma cheered, as little Mia stood in front of the sofa looking up at the television.

The former Hollyoaks star then shared a photo of her little girl all wrapped up warm ready for a walk.

Gemma and Gorka welcomed their first child in July 2019

She went on to upload a short video which showed Gemma pushing Mia in her pushchair while also walking the family's beloved dogs, Norman and Ollie.

Gemma and Mia are spending the build-up to Christmas without Gorka this year, as COVID-19 restrictions mean that he must remain in London until his time on Strictly is over for the year.

The couple are hoping that isn't any time soon, though, as Gemma is the dancer's most loyal supporter, and she and Mia have cheered him on over the last month as he and Maisie have survived two dance-offs.

