Katy Perry makes rare comments about 'angel' daughter Daisy

Katy Perry welcomed her first daughter with partner Orlando Bloom back in August, but little has been revealed about their bundle of joy.

On Monday, however, the singer treated fans to a live on Instagram and whilst replying to fans' questions, she gave an adorable update on her nearly four-month-old.

Asked how Daisy Dove was, Katy, 36, said: "Daisy is doing great, thank you so much for all of your love and your prayers. She is the light of my life. She's my angel and my heart is full."

The mother-of-one later showed off a gorgeous gold necklace featuring her daughter's name.

Towards the end of her live, the star was joined by guru Bob Roth, who she met in India ten years ago, and who showered Katy with compliments, making her emotional.

Katy showed off her adorable necklace which bears her daughter's name

"I've known Katy for ten years, very well and she is more beautiful today than you have ever been in your life. Honest, honest. I am a very honest person. More beautiful, more radiant, kinder, more compassionate. Just rare in the world."

He added: "You are an extraordinary beautiful soul and I speak for everybody."

Katy's interaction with her fans comes on the same day that she released her Not the End of The World music video, which featured an appearance by her daughter.

Katy and Orlando welcomed their daughter this summer

While we don't yet get a direct look at Katy and Orlando Bloom's daughter in the music video, the proud dad went on The Ellen Show shortly after her birth and gave fans an idea of what the beautiful little girl looks like.

"Daisy Dove is my little mini-me, mini-mum, mini-Kate," he gushed as he spoke about the newborn.

"The eyes look like her, but it was funny because when she first came out she was like me. It was like 'it's a mini me' but fortunately she got those Katy blues which is perfect," he continued.