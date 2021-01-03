Chrissy Teigen confuses fans with new holiday photo of son Miles The doting mum is holidaying with her family in St Barts

Chrissy Teigen posed for an adorable photo with her two children Luna, four, and Miles, two, during their family holiday to St. Barts. But it wasn't long before fans noted one unusual part of the image – her son's choice of outfit.

READ: Chrissy Teigen dances up a storm in leggy swimsuit - and the fan reaction is amazing

The Lip Sync Battle star, 35, looked stunning as she sat on a set of wooden stairs modelling a brown swimsuit, with her wavy, blonde hair likely wet from a dip in the sea.

Her daughter Luna sat above her in a strappy sundress, while Miles cuddled up to his famous mum wearing much more wintery attire.

"Favorite thing in this pic: Miles’ flops," Chrissy wrote, drawing attention to the most summery part of his outfit. "I love toddler toes in flops. The besssst!" one follower wrote, while another added, "The cutest little flip flops."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Chrissy Teigen wows fans as she dances in gorgeous swimsuit

Other confused fans commented on her son's long brown trousers and hoodie, which seemed out of place in the sunny climate. "Miles looks like he’s on a different vacation with his long pants and sweatshirt. He’s too adorable," one remarked, and another agreed: "I came here to say just that lol.... like is miles in the same place as you guys?"

Chrissy's son Miles paired his flip flops with wintery trousers and a jumper

The star and her husband John Legend have been enjoying a break on a luxurious yacht with their two young children and close friends Jen Atkin and Mike Rosenthal.

MORE: Chrissy Teigen's fans are obsessed with son Miles' outfit in rare family photo

This isn't the first time the couple's son has delighted fans with his cute outfits. Proving he is quite the little fashionista, the little boy wore a navy coat topped with gold buttons over a button-down shirt in an adorable family photo at the end of 2020.

Chrissy and John's son owns a tiny pair of Gucci slippers

The duo paired his look with white pants and a stand-out accessory everyone went wild over: a tiny pair of Gucci slippers. "Can’t cope with Miles’ outfit," one person wrote, adding heart emojis. "Miles and his little Gucci slides," another fan wrote, adding a heart emoji. "It’s Miles’ loafers for me," another fan chimed in.

RELATED: Royal mums before and after birth: Blooming bumps to bouncing babies!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.