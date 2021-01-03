Mrs Hinch may be known for her cleaning tips and tricks, but she has also delighted her 3.9 million Instagram followers with updates about her family life – including the exciting news she is expecting her second child with husband Jamie!

The Essex-born star, whose real name is Sophie Hinchcliffe, had kept her pregnancy private for several months, and it appears that her due date may be much sooner than we think.

Taking part in an Instagram Q&A, she was inundated with questions about her new baby, including when she's due to give birth.

"When is baby Hinch number 3 due?" one fan asked, and Mrs Hinch replied, "I worry about giving the exact due date guys but I have less time to go than I have been pregnant now. So I'm further along than some may think."

Another snap shows the 30-year-old wearing a figure-hugging black dress which highlights her blossoming baby bump – so it may not be too many more months until fans get their first glimpse of the new member of the Hinch family!

Wondering whether it's a girl or a boy? So are many of Mrs Hinch's fans, but not even the Instagram star knows just yet! Another follower wrote, "Are you finding out if you're team pink or blue? You're glowing by the way."

Mrs Hinch revealed she is over half way through her second pregnancy

In response, she said, "Thank you so much. We have decided that we will find out the gender but we've decided to hold off for a particular date. So it can be a lovely surprise for us all (I'm trying not to give in sooner.)"

Sophie and Jamie are already parents to son Ronnie

Mrs Hinch announced her pregnancy by posting a snap of her and Jamie's one-year-old son Ronnie sitting in front of the Christmas tree holding up a sign that read: "New year's resolution: be the best big brother 2021."

Doting mum Sophie also added the caption: "It is often in the darkest skies that we see the brightest stars. Baby Hinch Number 2, we can’t wait to finally meet you. Happy New Year everyone... from our little family to yours... We hope your 2021 is filled with hope, health and happiness. We love you all."

