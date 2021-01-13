Kara Tointon gives birth to baby boy – see the adorable first photo The former Strictly star already has one son with fiancé Marius Jensen

Congratulations are in order for Kara Tointon, who has welcomed her second son with her fiancé Marius Jensen.

The former Strictly star shared the joyous news exclusively with HELLO!, revealing that she, Marius, and big brother Frey were joined by their new arrival on Friday 8 January.

Sharing an adorable black and white photo of the baby's hand, Kara told HELLO!: "Our second bundle of joy arrived on Friday 8th January at 9.46 am weighing 7.25 pounds.

"Couldn’t be more excited to start 2021 with this incredibly cool little man joining our family. Thank you to the amazing team at Chelsea & Westminster Hospital for bringing him into the world safely."

Kara announced to HELLO! last year that she and her Norwegian fiancé Marius were expecting their second child together.

The sweet picture shows Kara, her husband Marius and eldest son Frey touching the baby's hand

"I think this year has brought so many things in different ways. At the beginning of the year I was due to start a play, and now I am at home in a little cocoon and pregnant," the 37-year-old shared at the time.

"We really wanted a sibling for Frey. So we said: 'If it happens, it happens; let's go with the flow,' and it happened much quicker than we expected. I did the test in May. We weren't shocked but it was a surprise, and we feel so lucky," added Kara.

Kara admitted she and Marius really wanted a sibling for Frey

Kara and Marius had hoped to tie the knot last year on a lawn by a beautiful fjord where Marius's grandfather grew up. However, their special day has been put on pause for the time being.

"It keeps getting put on hold," she said. "But I like to do things when I'm in a place to enjoy it, so if you can't do that now, then why rush? It will be much nicer to get married in a celebratory way when we can enjoy it with family."

