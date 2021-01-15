Fans notice sweet detail in Bindi Irwin's bare baby bump photo

Bindi Irwin delighted fans when she recreated her mum's pregnancy photo from 17 years ago, baring her baby bump and posing side-on just like Terri, while husband Chandler Powell planted a kiss on her tummy.

But there was one very sweet detail that some of Bindi's Instagram followers picked up on – the different shape of the two ladies' bumps. Bindi is expecting a girl while Terri's throwback photo from 2003 was taken when she was pregnant with her second child, her son Robert.

"You can really see the shape of the belly for a boy and the shape of the belly for a girl," one follower replied to Bindi. The comment sparked a bit of a debate amongst fans, with some arguing that Terri was carrying differently as she was having her second child and that the shape of a bump to determine the baby's sex was just an old wives' tale.

Nevertheless, Bindi's fans all agreed that the photos were precious. The 22-year-old had captioned the comparison: "Recreating a very special moment. Third trimester love."

"Don't make me cry over here," one fan wrote, while another agreed: "Be right back, I'm crying now." "Awwww you guys are adorable," "Absolutely gorgeous," and "You're going to be the most incredible parents. We love you Baby Wildlife Warrior," were among the other comments.

Bindi and Chandler, 24, announced their pregnancy last year, later revealing that they were having a girl. "Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021," Bindi wrote. "Chandler and I are proud to announce that we're expecting! It's an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you."

"Though I'm still in my first trimester, we really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter. We couldn't wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives. Your support means the world to us. Please let me know your best advice and send good vibes & prayers to our little sweetheart. Love & light."

The couple decided to bring their wedding date forward and tied the knot at Australia Zoo on 25 March last year, just hours after Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced new restrictions on weddings due to COVID-19, with only five people allowed to attend.

Terri, Bindi's brother Robert, and her late father Steve Irwin's best friend, Wes Mannion, were the only guests in attendance. "It was a tough decision but absolutely the right one," Bindi told People. "Even if it wasn't by-the-book perfect, it was our perfect."

