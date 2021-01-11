Bindi Irwin's blossoming baby bump photo gets fans talking The Wildlife Warrior is expecting a little girl

Pregnant Bindi Irwin cuddled up to her husband Chandler Powell in a gorgeous new baby bump photo.

The pair, who got married in an intimate ceremony at Queensland's Australia Zoo in March, cradled her blossoming bump which Bindi dressed in a black jumper.

The glowing mum-to-be and her husband stood outside against a beautiful backdrop, with a wooden walkway and trees stretching out behind them.

"All the love in the world," wrote Bindi, who revealed her pregnancy last August. Chandler sweetly replied in the comments: "Our little family. Baby and I both love you."

Their fans were delighted with the family snap and many commented on how her late father Steve Irwin, who was tragically killed by a stingray in 2006, may feel about her pregnancy news.

"What a sweet little family, your father would be so proud of you guys," remarked one follower, while another added: "The most beautiful couple. Your dad would be so proud of you." A third similarly wrote: "Omg @bindisueirwin I'm so happy for you. Your dad would be so proud of you. Such a beautiful inspirational little family. Perfection."

The couple cradled Bindi's baby bump in the sweet new snap

This is set to be the 22-year-old Wildlife Warrior's first child, which the pair revealed is a baby girl.

To announce her pregnancy to her Instagram fans last year, Bindi shared another cute photo that showed them holding a tiny Australia Zoo uniform.

Bindi and Chandler announced their pregnancy with a photo of a mini Australia Zoo uniform

"Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021," she wrote. "Chandler and I are proud to announce that we're expecting! It's an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you."

"Though I'm still in my first trimester, we really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter.

"We couldn't wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives. Your support means the world to us. Please let me know your best advice and send good vibes & prayers to our little sweetheart. Love & light."

