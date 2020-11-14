Ayda Field melts hearts with adorable new photo of her 'babies' Robbie Williams' wife has the cutest family

Ayda Field often delights fans with adorable glimpses into life with her and Robbie Williams' children, but on Friday she melted hearts with her latest family snapshot.

The mum-of-four shared a sweet photo of her "babies" enjoying a movie night with their parents, with eldest child Teddy curled up next to her dad on the bed.

Sitting at the foot of the bed is their daughter Coco, while Ayda is behind the camera taking the snap. All three of them look engrossed in their film, which they're watching on a huge flat-screen TV mounted on the wall.

WATCH: Ayda Field's daughter Coco is incredibly cute in new video

Captioning the precious photo, Ayda wrote: "@robbiewilliams My babies, my boo, and too much popcorn in bed #fridaynight #movienight #nothinbetter AW xxx."

Fans quickly commented on the lovely moment, with one writing: "Love your family pictures so much. They’re everything." A second wrote: "My heart is melting!" A third added: "What more could you ask for, love you and your family, these posts warm my heart."

Fans loved a glimpse into Ayda's family movie night

Earlier this month, Ayda delighted fans with a video showing her youngest daughter Coco being incredibly cute and taking after her "daddy".

"@robbiewilliams Following in daddy's footsteps... literally and figuratively:) #cocopops #musicislife #andsoarepinkheels AWxx," she captioned the post.

In the short video, Ayda can be heard asking her daughter if she had taken her shoes off "because they were hard to walk in", to which Coco sweetly replied, "Yeah".

Coco posing on her birthday back in August

Coco, two, is the couple's youngest daughter, and on her birthday back in August, they shared the sweetest tribute in honour of her special day.

"Coco Bean...since the day you arrived 2 years ago, you have filled our days with laughter, joy, and above all, unconditional love.

"You keep us on our toes and are a beautiful expression that miracles do happen. We love you soooo much...HAPPY BIRTHDAY COCO!!! AWxx," Ayda wrote alongside a sweet picture of her daughter.

