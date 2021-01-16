Emma Willis' new photo of daughter Trixie is her cutest yet The famous mum took to Instagram

Emma Willis has shared the most heart-melting photo of her husband, Busted star Matt Willis, and their youngest daughter Trixie spending some quality time together, and it's so cute that it may well break the internet!

MORE: Matt Willis gives daughter Trixie music lessons in heart-melting photo

In the snap, Matt and little Trixie can be seen splayed out on yoga mats, propped up into a forward facing dog as they watched football on a smart tablet.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Emma Willis takes clippers to husband Matt Willis's hair!

The Circle star revealed that she had walked into the room to find them in that exact position, writing: "Daddy daughter yoga. My heart exploded when I walked into this."

MORE: Emma Willis takes home-schooling to the next level with kids' latest project

Emma shared the photo on Instagram

MORE: Emma Willis shares incredible homeschool meal prep with fans during lockdown

Is anyone else clutching their chest right now?

It's been a busy couple of weeks in the Willis household, with Matt and Emma taking on teaching duties as schools remain shut.

We have to say though, we're hugely impressed with the famous parents' efforts, and one of Emma's most recent home-schooling photos is a sight to behold!

The famous couple's home-schooling efforts are so impressive!

The presenter shared a behind-the-scenes snap of her and Matt's efforts on Wednesday, uploading a picture that showed a large robot made from cardboard and covered in silver paper.

It boasted white legs and silver arms and a bottle cap had been turned into an "On" switch.

Emma's talented kids had also added cut outs of eyes and a mouth to their 3D design, and the robot had a rather fiendish expression!

The presenter added a dancing robot gif to the image alongside the caption: "#homeschool".

The couple, who tied the knot in 2008, are doting parents to their son Ace, who is nine, and daughters Isabelle, 11, and Trixie Grace, four.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.