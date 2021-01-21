Bindi Irwin's baby nursery is so unexpected – see photo Steve Irwin's daughter is expecting her first child

Bindi Irwin shared the first glimpse inside her baby's nursery on Wednesday evening – and it is not what we were expecting.

The daughter of Steve Irwin – who is expecting her first child with husband Chandler Powell – cradled her growing baby bump as she proudly stood in her unborn daughter's new bedroom.

Posting to her Instagram Stories, Bindi's choice of décor is probably not what fans had imagined for her baby's room.

Instead of a heavy zoo theme, like crocodiles or koalas, Bindi opted to have cute bunnies and butterflies colourfully painted on the white walls in hues of pink, blue, brown and silver.

There was not a hint of any exotic wildlife or even green paint for that matter, although, Bindi did only share a peek at one side of the room, so she could well have a different theme elsewhere.

The mum-to-be was pictured smiling as she leaned against a white set of drawers that had a multi-coloured changing mat on top.

Captioning the sweet post, she wrote: "Baby girl we can't wait for you to be here @chandlerpowell."

Bindi shared the first look of her baby's nursery on Instagram

Bindi and Chandler, 24, announced their pregnancy last year, later revealing that they were having a girl. "Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021," Bindi wrote. "Chandler and I are proud to announce that we're expecting! It's an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you.

"Though I'm still in my first trimester, we really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter. We couldn't wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives. Your support means the world to us.

Bindi and Chandler announced the were expecting with a cute Instagram post

"Please let me know your best advice and send good vibes & prayers to our little sweetheart. Love & light."

The couple decided to bring their wedding date forward and tied the knot at Australia Zoo on 25 March last year, just hours after Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced new restrictions on weddings due to COVID-19, with only five people allowed to attend.

Bindi's mother Terri, her brother Robert, and her late father Steve Irwin's best friend, Wes Mannion, were the only guests in attendance. "It was a tough decision but absolutely the right one," Bindi told People. "Even if it wasn't by-the-book perfect, it was our perfect."

