Katy Perry's fans can't get over star's reaction to baby Daisy in cute new video The American Idol judge shares daughter Daisy Dove with fiancé Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry became a mum for the first time at the end of August after welcoming daughter Daisy Dove – and she's loving every second of motherhood.

The American Idol judge has been keeping her daughter out of the spotlight since her arrival but Daisy made an 'appearance' in her latest Instagram video – much to the delight of fans.

Katy was seen pushing around her daughter's Minnie Mouse pushchair in an adorable video clip for her latest music video, Not the End of The World, in which she stars alongside Zooey Deschanel.

VIDEO: Katy Perry's baby Daisy made a candid appearance in her new video

In the clip, Katy also opened up about motherhood. She said: "I'm just about to go home to my baby girl Daisy Dove. I'm so excited for it. I wish I could be in the whole thing but I've got to go home and be a mum."

This went down a treat with fans, who were quick to react to Katy's sweet words.

Katy Perry pushed baby Daisy around in sweet scenes

One wrote: "Omg Katy seems so happy with Daisy I love it," while another wrote: "I love you and Daisy!" A third added: "That post-maternity shine in your face is real! You look very happy."

Daisy's Minnie Mouse pushchair was given to Katy shortly after her arrival by Moschino's creative director, Jeremy Scott.

Daisy Dove's pushchair was given as a present to Katy by Jeremy Scott

Katy and fiancé Orlando Bloom were inundated with thoughtful gifts from their famous friends after announcing their daughter's arrival, including flowers from Beyoncé, a toy hamper from Live with Kelly and Ryan star Ryan Seacrest, and a unicorn dressing gown from Lionel Richie and his girlfriend Lisa Paragi.

While the protective parents have decided to keep photos of Daisy out of the spotlight for now, Orlando revealed what his little girl looked like during an appearance on The Ellen Show in September.

Katy and Orlando Bloom welcomed daughter Daisy in August

"Daisy Dove is my little mini-me, mini-mum, mini-Kate," he gushed as he spoke about the newborn.

"The eyes look like her, but it was funny because when she first came out she was like me. It was like 'it's a mini me' but fortunately she got those Katy blues which is perfect," he continued.

