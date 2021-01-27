Jools Oliver has treated her followers to a never-before-seen throwback photo of two of her daughters, Daisy and Petal. Taking to her Instagram page on Tuesday, the wife of celebrity chef Jamie Oliver admitted she was feeling "emotional" after seeing the precious snap pop up on her phone.

"Phone memories popping up all over the place messing with my emotions... take me back, sisters xxx," she remarked.

MORE: Jamie Oliver pays the sweetest tribute to wife Jools in stunning new photo

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jools Oliver declares love for husband Jamie in this hilarious interaction

The heartwarming post prompted a huge fan reaction, with many sympathising with the doting mother's feelings. One wrote: "I hear you, you just want to run back and clutch hold of each and every second and never ever let it go again. Big Hugs."

GALLERY: 10 of Jamie and Jools Oliver's cutest family photos

MORE: Jamie Oliver shares hilarious then-and-now photo with wife Jools

Another stated: "And then one day... they'll give you grandchildren! NOW that will mess with your emotions." A third person commented: "I can relate! One reason having little grandchildren is so wonderful! Our children grow up fast!"

Jools is a loving mum to five children: Poppy, 18, Daisy Boo, 17, Petal Blossom, 11, Buddy, ten, and four-year-old River, all of whom she shares with husband Jamie. The family are no doubt relishing this time together as the UK continues with its third lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Jools shared this sweet throwback photo

During a candid chat on The Joe Wicks Podcast in November, TV chef Jamie was quizzed about his home life and his marriage to Jools. On how the couple make time for themselves, Jamie explained: "I know Jools loves it when it's Friday night, and maybe the kids have all been fed, and it's just me and her. I'm like, 'what do you want babe?' Just cooking meals.

MORE: Jools Oliver declares love for husband Jamie in sweet home video

SHOP: Our favourite chocolate hampers to buy in time for Valentine's Day

"You can't sugar-coat it, [marriage] is hard. You just have to admit it's going to be hard. But I love Jools to bits and I'm really proud of the woman she has become, growing into. I think a lot of women struggle with ageing but I've really enjoyed seeing Jools change throughout the years, I really have. She's definitely my best mate.

Jools is married to celebrity chef Jamie Oliver

"Also when you live in a big family, it's chaos, mate. We go from hugs and kisses one second to utter carnage and tears the next. You've just got to keep on going and hope it all works out."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.