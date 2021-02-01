We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews have been renovating their home in Dublin, Ireland - and Vogue revealed her two children's bedrooms are her favourite places in the house.

Taking to Instagram, the Heart Radio star detailed the furnishings and decorations inside Theodore and Gigi's rooms.

Plush cream carpets, pale pink curtains and cute cloud wallpaper from MuralsWallpaper decorate her daughter's room. It also features a gifted white Snüz cot and cream armchair, while a bag&bones pink neon sign spelling out Gigi's name adds the finishing touches.

Her older brother, meanwhile, has bunk beds from Scandiborn – of which Vogue is an ambassador – that follow the same white and wooden Scandi aesthetic. Theodore's walls are painted a dark grey while he has a number of animal toys, including a giant giraffe at the end of his bed.

"I think Gigi’s room is my favourite in our place at home. Ts is a close second, which do you prefer? It actually took a while to get these right, I wanted rooms that they would never outgrow but were still suitable for their age now! We haven’t been home so there’s currently zero mess, oh the joy of not having toys everywhere!" Vogue wrote.

Vogue loves her daughter Gigi's bedroom inside their home in Ireland

It wasn't long before fans shared their thoughts over their favourite room – and there was no unanimous decision!

Some agreed with Vogue and voted in favour of Gigi's bedroom. "Ok I’m fully jealous of Gigi’s room!" one wrote, and a second added: "Both beautiful but Gigi's, definitely has the edge."

Theodore's bedroom follows a grey and cream colour scheme

Others voiced their preferences for Vogue's son's space, with one remarking: "I prefer Theo’s room," while many praised both! "Both very different, but equally lovely. Lucky children," one comment read, while Matt Britton, the company that provided the carpets, commented: "They are both beautiful. We couldn’t possibly choose."

Vogue previously clarified she isn't planning a permanent move to Ireland, but simply wanted to have a base for regular visits. Spencer and Vogue also own a property in London, which featured a tropical-themed nursery for Theodore before the couple welcomed baby Gigi.

