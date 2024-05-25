Carrie Johnson shares adorable video of baby Frankie as they welcome new family additions

Three children, two parents and... eight ducklings? Carrie Johnson's beautiful family is getting bigger as the duck eggs she received as a present from a neighbour are hatching.

Carrie, 36, shared updates via Instagram stories of the adorable ducklings being born, one after the other, and getting used to the incubator that keeps them warm until they're ready to be taken out.

© Instagram Romy watches as the ducklings hatch

The incubator was also a gift for Carrie's birthday last month, and the ducklings will be getting ready for their first outing into the duck pond in Carrie and husband Boris Johnson's garden.

So far there are eight hatchlings. The first four are called Rosa, Rainbow, Betty and Bobby, while the other four are still in the incubator, having been born in the last few hours.

WATCH: Baby Frankie enjoys nature

The former media rep and mum of three has been keeping fans up to date with the incredible videos, often capturing the ducklings' first moments. In one, she said: "New life. Honestly, this is just totally incredible."

When the first ducklings hatched in April, Carrie stayed up through the night to make sure one of the weaker ducklings made it through, following guidance to feed and warm the little chick. The eight new editions join three older ducklings that hatched earlier this year – a busy garden, for sure!

Baby Frankie is clearly already well-accustomed to playing in the garden, as Carrie shared an adorable video of her youngest with two ducks.

The 10-mont-old has beautiful curly blond hair and wore the sweetest brown one-piece to sit outside in the grass. The adorable baby has just returned from a whirlwind trip to LA with Mum Carrie. He's already a well-travelled child, living up to his middle name of Odysseus.

© Instagram Romy has already bonded with the fluffy additions to her family

Carrie and Boris' children love the fluffy editions to the family too, as their eldest daughter Romy insisted on reading the ducklings a bedtime story – so sweet!

There's plenty of space for both animal friends and children in the grade II-listed countryside property, Brightwell Manor, which has a garden that's just under five acres.

© Instagram Carrie matched duck-themed outfits with gal pal Luisa Zisman

Carrie captioned one post: "Have just taken the duckling born yesterday out of the incubator as she's nice and fluffy now. Meet Betty."



Carrie and Boris share three children together: Wilfred, four, Romy, two, and Frankie who was born on 5 July 2023.

© Instagram The mum of three also shared this incredible doormat gifted by Luisa

The couple married in an intimate ceremony in Westminster Cathedral in 2021 attended by just 30 guests.