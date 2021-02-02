Emmerdale stars Laura Norton and Mark Jordan welcome first baby The couple are proud parents to a little boy

Congratulations to Laura Norton and Mark Jordan, who have welcomed a beautiful baby boy into the world.

The Emmerdale couple announced their happy news on Instagram, revealing their newborn’s name and sharing the sweet first photos.

New mum Laura, 37, wrote: "So, on Friday Jan 29th at 1.30am we managed to bring this little champ into the world. It was the most incredible, surreal experience I have ever had and probably ever will and my tiny mind is blown.

"He is perfect and we're all so happy to welcome him to the fam. Jesse Jordan we're all head over heels IN LOVE with you. @daddyjordan you were the BEST birthing partner would absolutely not be in one piece without you and @roh_birthcentre are amazing! All the girls but espesh Amy our midwife who is some sort of superhero."

Mark, 56, shared his own announcement with fans on social media, writing: "So proud to announce that on Friday 29th Jan at 1.30am @laura_norts gave birth to our beautiful baby boy. Weighing 8lb 10oz, both returned home that day.

"Huge thank you to the wonderful midwifes @roh_birthcentre. Welcome to the world Jesse Jordan."

The proud new parents were quickly inundated with messages of congratulations from their fans and famous friends.

"I'm so late to the Jesse Instagram party. Obsessed since 29/01/21," joked fellow Emmerdale star Charley Webb, while Hayley Tamaddon wrote: "So so happy for you!" along with three love heart emojis.

Gemma Atkinson, who played Carly Hope on the soap from 2015 until 2017, added: "Oh Laura he's beautiful!!! Congratulations to you all! Such lovely news! Xx."

Laura – best known for playing Kerry Wyatt on the ITV soap - and Mark first met back in 2014 when he joined the cast of Emmerdale as Daz Spencer, and they started dating a short time later.

They announced their engagement in June 2018 after a romantic holiday in Spain and confirmed their pregnancy news in August last year.

Mark is also a father to Joseph, 22, and Poppy, 19, with his ex-wife Siobhan Finneran.

