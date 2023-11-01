Everything Matthew Perry said having children and a family: 'I think I'd be a great father'

Matthew Perry was widely admired for how honest he was about many aspects of his personal life.

The late Friends star, who tragically died on October 28 aged 54, released his memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, last year in which he candidly detailed his struggles with alcohol and drug addiction over the years, and his honesty helped countless others in similar situations.

But the Chandler Bing actor also previously spoke about his desire to start a family. In his book, Matthew spoke extensively about his past relationships from dating Julia Roberts to his engagement to fellow actress Lizzy Caplan and reflected on his journey with addiction preventing the relationships from lasting.

While discussing his engagement to Lizzy, which ended in 2012, Matthew wrote: "I often think if I'd [proposed] now we'd have two kids and a house. Instead, I'm some schmuck who's alone in his house at fifty-three."

While promoting his memoir, the 17 Again star again reiterated his desire to start a family one day now his "fear" was no longer ruling his life.

In an interview with People, Matthew explained: "I'm not run by the fear I used to be run by so everything's kind of different. I'm feeling more confident and I'm not afraid of love anymore, so the next girl I go out with better watch out."

© Getty Matthew Perry said previously he wanted children in the future

Explaining further about why relationships didn't last, he said: "That was me afraid. I manifest something that's wrong with them, and then I break up with them. But there can't be something wrong with everyone. I'm the common denominator. I left first because I thought they were going to annihilate me."

On fatherhood, he said: "I think I'd be great [as a father], I really do. I grew up with a lot of little kids around me, and that's probably why, but I can't wait."

© Keystone/Zuma/REX/Shutterstock Matthew was previously engaged to Lizzy Caplan

Last Christmas, Matthew made an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show to promote his memoir, when he spoke again about his desire to be a father one day. "I wouldn't mind [having kids]," he told the Dreamgirls star, before then joking with Jennifer: "Are you busy?" which prompted huge laughter from the studio audience.

Matthew came from a large, blended family and often spoke about how close he was to them. He had a close bond with his mother, Suzanne, who worked as a journalist and was the former press secretary to Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau.

Matthew was also engaged to Molly Hurwitz

Suzanna and Matthew's father, actor John Bennet Perry, split when Matthew was a child. John left the family home in Canada and moved to the US. Later, his son would join him in the States to study and pursue acting and the two managed to rebuild their bond.

© Getty Matthew with his sister Emily and mom Suzanne

But Matthew also had a very close relationship with his stepfather, Dateline host Keith Morrison. Keith married Suzanna in 1981 and they welcomed four children together. Matthew's half-siblings are Caitlin, Emily, Will and Madeline. Keith also has a son, Michael, from a previous marriage. Matthew's father John also remarried and welcomed a daughter, Maria.

© Getty Matthew had a very close bond with his stepfather, Keith Morrison

Matthew had high praise for his stepfather in his memoir, writing: "My family was held together by one man, and that was Keith Morrison."

After the actor's tragic death, his family released a statement which read: "We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother. Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend. You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love."