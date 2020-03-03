Courteney Cox opens up about daughter Coco and what kind of a parent she is The Friends star opened up about her incredible life while hiking with Kevin Nealon

Courteney Cox tends to keep her private life away from the spotlight, but the Friends star recently opened up about motherhood during a hike with Kevin Nealon. Courteney shares daughter Coco, 15, with ex-husband David Arquette, and admitted that she isn't at all strict with the teenager. "As a mother, do you think you're strict?" Kevin asked the actress, to which she immediately responded: "No!" "Do you think you're not strict enough?" he probed. "Yes, I'm not strict enough," Couteney replied. "I'm way to understanding of the fact I would probably have done the same thing, I don't keep my boundaries like I should and that's the problem," she admitted.

Friends star Courteney Cox admitted she isn't a strict mum

However, it sounds like Courteney has nothing to worry about. "I have a great daughter, she' so sensitive and she cares," the star gushed. During her conversation with Kevin, Courteney also revealed that Coco often helps her with her Instagram posts. The pair performed a TikTok dance routine in January, which Courteney revealed is her most liked post on her Instagram page to date. The actress had been persuaded by Ellen DeGeneres to get Instagram, and in turn she encouraged her best friend and former Friends co-star Jennifer Aniston to get an account too, which resulted in the Rachel Green actress breaking records.

The actress is incredibly close to her teenage daughter

Coco is not only doted on by her famous parents, but her godmother Jennifer too. The Morning Show actress recently shared a public message to her goddaughter via Courteney's Instagram account after the mother-of-one had posted a picture of Coco looking incredibly grown-up. She wrote: " "Coco! You're growing up way to fast." Jennifer then questioned her comment, adding: "Or am I protecting? I love you deep," along with a series of red heart emojis.

Real-life best friends Courteney and Jennifer enjoy nothing more than meeting up, and the Along Came Polly actress previously revealed that she's stayed in Courteney's guest bedroom on many occasions. Talking to More magazine, she said of her friend: "There's absolutely no judgement in Court. You'll never feel scolded. She's extremely fair, ridiculously loyal and fiercely loving. I've slept in her guest bedroom a lot. Without giving away too much of my private stuff, all I can say is she's been there for me through thick and thin."

