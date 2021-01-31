Dancing on Ice star Lady Leshurr opens up about pansexuality The rapper and producer is skating alongside partner Brendyn Hadfield

Lady Leshurr has made quite the impression with her skills on Dancing on Ice so far. The rapper and musician is partnered alongside her pro-skater Brendyn Hadfield and the two have wowed viewers and judges alike.

Away from the show, the rapper and producer has revealed all when it comes to her dating life and recently opened up about her sexuality.

Discussing relationships, the 32-year-old award-winning musician told The Sun: "I'd never draw the line at anyone. I'm open to everything and I'm spontaneous. That's why I'm pansexual — because I love experimenting."

She added further: "And if I connect with somebody and they happen to be, say, in their 40s, I wouldn't mind that. I'm only in my 30s."

Meanwhile, the multi-talented star admitted that while she's happy being single, on the show she'd certainly be open to finding romance.

She told the paper: "I'm pretty happy that I'm not in a relationship right now, because I wouldn't know how to balance a relationship with all the work involved. It's intense. But I wouldn't say no to love on the show. My eyes are always open."

Lady Leshurr with her pro-skater partner Brendyn

Lady Leshurr, who is best known for her Queen's Speech freestyle raps, added of her co-stars: "Joe Warren-Plant is a young one, but such a cutie. He's definitely going to win the hearts of so many young girls around the country. But I've watched Denise Van Outen as I was growing up and I've always thought she was beautiful."

The rapper and producer from Solihull, whose real name is Melesha Katrina O'Garro, has enjoyed huge success in her music career. In 2016 she was awarded the MOBO Award for Best Female Act and, in 2019, won the MOBO for Best Rap/Grime Act.

She even supported megastar Nicki Minaj on her UK tour in 2019. In the 2020 Birthday Honours, she received the British Empire Medal for her services to music and charity.

