New mum Emma Roberts celebrates birthday with beautiful sunbathing snaps The actress gave birth to son Rhodes Robert Hedlund in December

Emma Roberts celebrated turning 30 on Wednesday by posting a beautiful snapshot of her sunbathing in the LA sunshine.

The American Horror Story actress, who recently gave birth to her first child son Rhodes Robert Hedlund, looked incredible in the radiant weather.

Wearing a glamourous white sundress, the new mother relaxed poolside with blue and pink balloons in the shaded background.

Referencing the beverage that she was triumphantly holding aloft, Emma captioned her post: "Cheers. Thank you for the birthday wishes."

Fans have flooded the post with appreciation for the Scream Queens actress, and the picture has amassed over one million likes.

"WE LOVE U SO MUCH!!! HAPPY BDAY QUEEN!" one loving fan posted. Another sent their best wishes, saying: "I hope you have the best day, you deserve it."

Others complimented how good the star looked, with many calling her "beautiful" and "gorgeous". One even said: "30 has NEVER looked so good."

Emma had the best way to celebrate turning 30

Some of Emma's celebrity friends also responded to the post, with Glee star Jenna Ushkowitz saying: "Happy birthday beauty."

High School Musical actress Vanessa Hudgens added: "Happy birthday bby!" and Why Not singer Hilary Duff echoed the sentiments, posting: "Happy birthday gorgeous!"

The actress recently became a first-time mother

Emma's very famous aunt is actress Julia Roberts, and the new mother paid tribute to her relative in the best way when she was named as the new face of the Pretty Woman collection for Fred jewellery.

Emma revealed the news in an Instagram video showing the new mother modelling the jewellery to the movie's signature track, Oh, Pretty Woman by Ray Orbison.

The line even included a stunning necklace inspired by the one that Julia wore in the film for her first visit to the opera.

Fans went wild for Emma's tribute, with one commenting: "Aunt Julia is proud right now." A second agreed, adding: "I love that she's doing this, like aunt like niece." A third wrote: "I bet your aunt is so so proud!"

