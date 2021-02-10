Amanda Kloots dedicates heartbreaking post to sister

Amanda Kloots has revealed that the book that she co-wrote with her sister Anna is finished.

MORE: Vanessa Hudgens stuns in snow in super low-cut bathing suit a la Elizabeth Hurley trend

Sharing the news on Instagram, doting mum Amanda praised her sibling, telling her: "Thank you to @annakloots. Not only were you by my side through those 95 days, you were by my side through these 180 days. I love you."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Kloots' son has the best reaction to homeschooling

Amanda, who tragically lost her husband Nick Cordero, 41, who died from complications after battling COVID-19 last year, explains that her book, Live Your Life, reveals the "truth of what going through pain and trauma was like for me".

RELATED: The Talk's Amanda Kloots unveils beautiful hair transformation

Amanda and her sister

RELATED: The Talk's Amanda Kloots wows in pigtails and bikini during gorgeous family getaway

The mother-of-one also shared that she and her sister would "cry together as we wrote the last few chapters of this memoir".

Her full post read: "Anna and I wrote Live Your Life in six months. We mostly worked from LA and Paris. I’d write after I put Elvis to bed and then send her what I had worked on. In a text I would say something like , “Just finished chapter 15. I’m so sad Annie. How did this happen?” She would be waking up in Paris and reply, “Mandy, I cried the whole day writing. I can’t believe it either.”

"Luckily we were able to finish the story together when she came to LA for the holidays. These were nights I’ll never forget. I told her some stories and things she hadn’t heard and we’d cry together as we wrote the last few chapters of this memoir. These are stories that I haven’t shared yet but are written down now, included in this book. We turned our manuscript into @harpercollins right before Christmas and went into first edits soon after.

Amanda, Nick and their son Elvis

"We finished the last round of edits this week, minor changes here and there. I’m proud to say our story was barely changed. It is sad. It is happy. It is the truth of what going through pain and trauma was like for me, for us. It is a family story. It is a love story. I hope you’ll read it.

"Thank you to @annakloots. Not only were you by my side through those 95 days, you were by my side through these 180 days. I love you."

Read more HELLO! US stories here