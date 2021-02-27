Jools Oliver melts hearts with gorgeous new photo of her mini-me River Jools and Jamie Oliver share five children

Jools Oliver sent her fans into a tizzy after sharing a gorgeous photo of her youngest son River – and he looks just like her!

Jamie Oliver's wife uploaded a sweet snap of the four-year-old covered in mud after seemingly enjoying a messy day out in the park on Friday.

River looked adorable wearing a white T-shirt with red and blue random stripes, and 'Bonjour Friend' emblazoned across the top. He had mud stains on his cheeks, across his top and all over his arms.

Fans were quick to gush over the heart-melting photo, with one commenting: "Such a beautiful boy bless him." A second wrote: "The hair! The lips! Those teeth! The mud. Love every bit about this kid."

A third added: "His little face is just perfect." And a fourth said: "Gorgeous boy. You lucky thing!"

Fans loved Jools' new photo of son River

Jools' post comes days after she shared the sweetest throwback snap of herself cradling River when he was just a baby.

"Baby River," Jools captioned the photo, in which she could be seen wearing a gorgeous purple cardigan as River – who wore a little red jumper – reached out to touch her face.

Needless to say, Jools' fans loved the picture and were quick to say so in the comment section. "Beautiful photo," wrote one, with another adding: "So gorgeous."

Jools shared this sweet throwback with River on Instagram

Earlier in February, Jools delighted fans yet again with another heart-melting snap of two of her kids when she uploaded a photo of sons Buddy, ten, and River in the bathroom. Jools and Jamie also share daughters Poppy, 18, Daisy, 17, and Petal, 11.

"Early bath," she wrote beneath the picture. The top of the boys' heads could just be seen as they enjoyed a bath, but of even more interest to Jools' fans was the gorgeous wallpaper behind them! One commenter wrote: "Stunning wallpaper Jools!!"

