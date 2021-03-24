Gemma Atkinson left fans floored this week as shared a bikini snapshot on Instagram, showcasing her incredibly toned stomach.

The photo saw the star emerging from the sea wearing a tropical green two-piece and snorkeling goggles on her head. She can be seen looking back towards the ocean as she stands in the knee-deep water.

Captioning the post, the mum-of-one joked: "The name's Bond...Mrs Bond. Cineworlds are apparently opening in May... book me a seat ASAP!"

Her fiancé, Strictly Come Dancing star Gorka Marquez was among the first to comment, writing: "My everyday BOND!!! along with three love heart eyes and two black love hearts.

A huge number of followers left flame emojis, while one fan told Gemma: "You always look amazing but so down to earth and you are happy in trackies and tee shirts as being dressed up! That makes the rest of us feel comfortable thank you x x x."

Gemma looked incredibly in her bikini snapshot

A second remarked: "You'd make an amazing bond girl." And a third simply wrote: "Fitness goals!"

Gemma, 36, and Gorka, 30, met on the set of Strictly in 2017, when the actress and presenter made it to the final with Aljaz Skorjanec. They began dating after the series ended and welcomed their daughter Mia on 4 July 2019.

On Valentine's Day this year, they shared the happy news that they are engaged.

Gorka and Gemma announced their engagement on Valentine's Day

During an appearance on Steph's Packed Lunch on Monday, Gorka shared some details about the couple's wedding plans.

"We don't know what's going to happen," he confessed. "In my head, I had it planned maybe next year but we don't really know. We're happy like we are right now. We want to make the wedding for all the family and friends."

Despite the uncertainty over the time frame, the couple want to make sure all their friends and family are there. He continued: "We want to plan it properly and have all the family from Spain, all the family from here, friends and everything come together."

