Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez's daughter Mia shows off dance moves in adorable video The Strictly stars are newly engaged

Gemma Atkinson shared the sweetest video of her 19-month-old daughter Mia on Sunday.

Taking to Instagram, the former Emmerdale star posted a cute clip which showed the little girl eagerly clutching a mobile phone which was playing Whitney Houston's 1980s hit I Wanna Dance with Somebody.

Mia looked delighted as she stood on her parents' bed, wearing sweet striped pyjamas, and swayed to the music before moving her feet more and more quickly, in time with the music.

Her dad, Strictly pro Gorka Marquez, must be so proud!

The sweet video of Mia came a couple of days after Gorka treated his fans to a cute family selfie – even though Gemma and Mia were not quite picture ready, and the little girl had turned away from the camera.

Taking a mirror selfie of the trio, the star joked: "Family selfie is going well... #takeone."

Their Strictly friends were quick to comment, with many adding a string of heart emojis.

Gorka and Gemma are doting parents to little Mia

One follower remarked: "Beautiful family. Always loved Gemma, she's innocently beautiful xx."

Another said: "Love you guys." A third fan mused: "Mia was having none of it bless her."

To which Gemma replied: "Fuming! 'Just take me to [expletive] nursery dad' [laughing emoji]."

Gemma and Gorka met on the set of Strictly Come Dancing in 2017, when the actress and presenter made it to the final with Aljaz Skorjanec.

Gorka recently shared a hilarious family selfie

They began dating after the series ended and welcomed their daughter on 4 July 2019.

On Valentine's Day this year, they announced the happy news that they are engaged, after months of speculation that Gorka would propose following the end of the last series of the dance show, which saw the couple live apart for more than two months.

They confirmed their engagement with a romantic selfie which showed Gemma sporting an exquisite diamond ring.

"Valentine’s forever... Of course, I said yes," she gushed in the caption.

