Cat Deeley looked sensational on Wednesday as she settled into her new presenting gig, wearing a white silk shirt with blue and red stripes. The 44-year-old is currently hosting the popular ITV show Lorraine, as Lorraine Kelly takes some well-deserved time off for the Easter break.

Cat paired the silk shirt with some glamourous accessories, including a pair of gold hoops and a statement gold necklace with a heart pendant.

The star let her blonde hair fall naturally around her face and kept her makeup minimal, wearing brown eyeshadow with a peachy blush and a nude lip.

While Cat's outfit details are yet to be revealed, we have found the perfect high-street dupe if you are looking to recreate the outfit this summer.

The TV star looked stunning as she presented the popular show

This white, striped shirt from PrettyLittleThing is perfect for the warmer weather, simply pair it with some white jeans and strappy sandals and you are ready to head out!

Cat revealed how she was feeling about presenting the show last week, as she appeared on Thursday morning's episode to confirm the exciting news. Speaking from her new home in North London, she said: "I hope I'm just half as good as you, Lorraine. I'm a little bit terrified, I mean I haven’t even really properly dressed from the waist down since goodness knows when."

To which Lorraine responded: "You'll have some fantastic fun. We've got some fantastic guests lined up."

White satin stripe shirt, £25, PrettyLittleThing

Lorraine later revealed that all Cat had requested in her dressing room ahead of her week on the show were bananas and coffee. Cat confirmed: "Those are my morning staples- really good, strong coffee and a 'nana!"

The strong coffee must be working, as many fans have taken to Twitter to share how they are loving her energy on screen. One person wrote: "Can I have a dose of whatever #catdeeley is on please!!!" whilst another commented: "Breath of fresh air, wonderful to have you on morning TV - put a smile on my face."

