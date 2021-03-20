Cat Deeley sizzles in hot pink mini dress for surprise TV appearance

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Cat Deeley looked beautiful for her latest TV appearance on Saturday night, opting for a hot pink look!

The mum-of-two joined Ant and Dec on Saturday Night Takeaway, stepping out in a gorgeous ruched satin mini dress that featured a high-neck and silver detailing. She finished off her look with sky-high silver heels.

RELATED: Cat Deeley surprises in breathtaking wedding dress

Beauty wise, Cat opted for a glamorous look, sporting a glossy lip and smokey eye and styling her blonde hair into loose waves.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Cat Deeley stuns in wedding dress for Saturday Night Takeaway

Last week, Cat surprised fans by rocking a beautiful wedding dress and a traditional veil in a clip she shared ahead of her Saturday Night Takeaway's Undercover segment. It sees Ant, Dec and Cat resurrect Chums, a Friends spoof that the trio performed during their days on SMTV.

The So You Think You Can Dance star, 44, looked breathtaking in the white, off-the-shoulder gown by Charlie Brear, which featured a cut-out at the back, a deep plunge neckline and long, billowing sleeves.

SHOP: The best loungewear sets to wear this spring - the NEW matching sets to elevate your lockdown wardrobe

MORE: ASOS has 25% off Topshop right now, and yes, their cult jeans are included

Cat sizzled in the hot pink number

But Cat's bridal gown was sadly not a glimpse of her own from her wedding to husband Patrick Kielty, which took place at St Isidore's College Church in Rome in September 2012.

Speaking of her fashion choices, she told The Guardian in 2011: "I don't stick to a particular look. I choose what to wear depending on how I feel and what I'm comfortable in. That's when you look your best."

Cat and her husband Patrick Kielty got married in Rome in 2012

And Cat has been developing her style since she was a child, revealing she loved full skirts.

"My mum let me wear whatever I wanted from a very young age, so long as I had an opinion about it. Sometimes it would be the colour or print, but my main factor was whether the skirt was spinnable enough," Cat added.

READ: 10 secret eBay fashion outlet brands we discovered during lockdown

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.