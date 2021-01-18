Has Zayn Malik secretly revealed name of baby daughter with Gigi Hadid? The private couple welcomed their little girl in September

It's been four months now since Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid welcomed their daughter into the world, and yet very little is known about the little girl. But now fans are speculating as to whether Zayn has finally revealed her name, following the release of his new album, Nobody Is Listening.

The album features 11 tracks in total, and the couple's followers have been diligently listening to the songs in the hopes of uncovering a baby name.

"Zayn's baby's name is Calamity," one fan guessed, in reference to the album's lead single. Another fan, meanwhile, pointed to a different song title, track 11, named River Road.

"TBH I think Zayn's daughter’s name is River or something close to it. If I'm right I WILL scream!" A third, meanwhile, questioned the name of the boat featured in Zayn's Vibez music video – SS Malik – while a fourth joked about their intense scrutiny of the music, sharing a meme of someone trying to solve mathematical equations, and writing: "Me listening to Zayn’s new album trying to find any cryptic lyrics to what the kid is called."

Gigi and Zayn welcomed their baby girl in September

Gigi, 25, and Zayn, 28, might be keeping their daughter's name under wraps but that hasn’t stopped the proud new mum sharing some snapshots of their baby – albeit with her face hidden.

And it seems that the couple will continue to keep their baby out of sight. Towards the end of the year, Gigi took part in a picture-sharing challenge, and posted the caption: "Post a picture of…" alongside the message: "(Pls don't say the baby, it's not happening)."

The couple started dating in 2015

Gigi and Zayn announced the birth of their daughter back in September, sharing gorgeous black-and-white snapshots of her tiny hands.

"Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she's already changed our world. So in love," model Gigi said.

Zayn added: "Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful. To try to put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together x."

