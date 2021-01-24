Stacey Solomon breaks social media silence with adorable video of son Rex The Loose Women star is a doting mum

Stacey Solomon returned to social media on Sunday, and she did so in just about the cutest way possible!

The mum-of-three took to her Instagram Stories, where she shared a sweet video of her youngest son, one-year-old Rex, as he smiled and wished her "Morning." Bless!

The little boy leaned on the sofa and giggled as he put his hands in his mouth and then beamed, showing off his baby teeth.

Rex's blonde hair hung down to his shoulders and he couldn't have looked any cuter as he enjoyed the sweet moment with his mum.

New author Stacey had taken a few days' break from social media since posting a tribute to her partner Joe Swash on his birthday.

She explained the reason in a caption that she added to the video of Rex.

Stacey shared the sweet video as she explained her absence from Instagram

It read: "Awww good morning everyone… Missed you over the last couple of days! But I got some bits done that I really needed to and Leighton FINALLY came home so my heart feels full again [crying emoji]."

The star's mention of her middle son refers to the fact that the eight-year-old has been spending some time with his dad while schools are closed.

Stacey is also mum to 12-year-old Zachary, from another previous relationship.

Earlier this month, the Loose Women panellist defended herself after an online troll criticised her blended family.

Stacey and Joe welcomed Rex in 2019

Posting on her Stories, Stacey shared a message she had received, which read: "It must be very sad having three different dads for your boys. Always apart. Oh well, I suppose you are happy about it."

Speaking directly to the camera, Stacey responded: "It's far too early for that kind of judgement. Of course I'm happy about it, they're the best thing that's ever happened to me, no matter how they happened to me."

Stacey also captioned the video, writing: "Unconditional love from anywhere in different shapes and sizes is all they'll need."

