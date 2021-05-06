Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling reveal the name of newborn baby The couple recently became first-time parents

Ellie Goulding and her husband Caspar Jopling have shared the name of their newborn baby boy.

The couple chose to make the announcement in the Births, Deaths and Marriages section of The Times, which further confirmed that their son arrived on 29 April.

Caspar later shared the newspaper announcement – which lists Ellie under her real name, Elena - on social media, confirming both the gender of their baby and his name – Arthur Ever Winter Jopling.

Captioning the post, art dealer Caspar wrote: "It is better to hear the rebuke of the wise, than for a man to hear the song of fools. Ecclesiastes 7.5 [[ ps hi A.E.W.J. ]]."

Caspar shared the announcement in The Times on Instagram

Ellie managed to keep her pregnancy under wraps and stunned fans when she revealed she was eight months pregnant in Vogue magazine.

Caspar – who she married in August 2019 – was the one to reveal their baby had arrived, sharing a photo of a bouquet of flowers on Instagram Stories, and writing: "Mum and baby both healthy and happy :) Extremely grateful."

Ellie and Caspar were married in August 2019

He added: "I don't ever address the public attention that comes with Ellie's job, but during this magical and personal moment we would really appreciate being able to enjoy our privacy - Thank you x."

Ellie previously revealed that her close friend, Princess Eugenie, had been on hand to offer advice during her pregnancy.

The singer is good friends with fellow first-time mum, Princess Eugenie

Speaking about the royal, who gave birth to her first child, son August Philip Hawke in February, the 34-year-old told The Telegraph: "She's been a great friend throughout this. We've talked a lot about pregnancy and she's been inspirational because she just takes everything in her stride."

The pair's friendship goes all the way back to 2011 when Ellie was asked by Prince William to perform at his wedding to Kate Middleton. They struck up an immediate connection and have been close pals ever since, with the two enjoying holidays with each other over the years.

