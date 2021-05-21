The Princess Beatrice 'baby hint' we all missed from her sister Princess Eugenie Did the royal siblings plan their babies together?

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are expecting their first baby together this autumn – the same year as Beatrice's sister Princess Eugenie welcomed her first child, her son August, with her husband Jack Brooksbank.

There must be huge excitement in the York residences right now, with royals Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson becoming grandparents to two babies in 2021.

MORE: Why Beatrice's pregnancy announcement is special for Princess Eugenie

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Beatrice expecting her first baby!

While many of us were surprised at Beatrice's exciting baby news in May, it now appears that her sister Eugenie hinted at the sisters' 'baby plans' in summer 2020 when Beatrice married Edoardo.

Last July, Eugenie posted a message of congratulations for her sibling's nuptials on her Instagram page, writing:

"Couldn't Bea happier (get it). What a complete joy and privilege to watch you, my beautiful big sister, walk down the aisle to dear Edo. I am so proud of you and I'm so excited to support you in the next chapter of your life. We are going to have so much fun together. Happy wedding day to you both xxxx."

MORE: Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi baby name favourites revealed

When Eugenie said: "We are going to have so much fun together", could she have been talking about the sisters having babies at the same time and the cousins growing up together? How sweet if that's the case. Beatrice and Eugenie are extremely close and are often seen on nights out together.

Eugenie's congratulatory post on Beatrice's baby news this week was equally adorable.

READ: How Beatrice's pregnancy will differ from Eugenie's

Mother Sarah with daughters Beatrice and Eugenie

The royal mother wrote: "It's World Bee Day!! A day to celebrate nature's most badass little friend with their black and yellow stripes. But our furry little friends have to share today with my big sis Bea who's got a little one on the way. Beabea and Edo huge congratulations on your news - can't wait to meet the little one."

It's quite the year for royal babies, with the Duchess of Sussex expecting her second child with Prince Harry in the coming months, and Zara Tindall having recently welcomed her third child, Lucas. There are going to be some cute royal playdates happening over the next few years, that's for sure.